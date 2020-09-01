MADISON — Two west-central Wisconsin legislators — Republican Rep. Warren Petryk and Democratic Sen. Patty Schachtner — recently received recognition from statewide organizations.
Petryk, of the town of Washington, was honored by the Wisconsin Counties Association with a WCA Outstanding Legislator Award for his work on behalf of county government during the 2019-2020 legislative session.
“Representative Petryk has been a long-standing supporter of Wisconsin’s 72 counties and we are honored to work with him to create sensible public policies that keep our communities thriving, while having a watchful eye on the impact on taxpayers,” WCA executive director Mark O’Connell said in a news release.
The award is handed out biennially to a select group of legislators who have represented county interests in both the legislature and in their districts and who have demonstrated leadership for counties on key issues, legislation and the state budget.
Schachtner, of Somerset, was selected as a Friend of Public Health by the Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards and the Wisconsin Public Health Association.
The honor recognized her support for programs that affect public health, including access to affordable housing, early childhood education, and income stability and employment.
“As a legislator and local health official, I am committed to advocating for policies that improve the health and well-being of our community," Schachtner said in a news release. "The current public health crisis has demonstrated how important our public health systems are to all of us. I am proud to continue my advocacy for health equity and access throughout the 10th Senate District and the state of Wisconsin.”