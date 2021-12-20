MADISON — Five area groups have received marketing grants from the state Department of Tourism.

The grants provide partnership funding to help nonprofit organizations provide tourism. The grants are part of an ongoing program to ignite projects and grow economic impact.

Following are the area recipients:

• Barron County Pro Rodeo, $17,313.

• Blue Ox Music Festival, Visit Eau Claire, $19,875.

• Bourbon, Bluegrass & Brews, River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, $27,788.

• Country Jam USA-Operation Head East, Visit Eau Claire, $39,500.

• Eau Claire Marathon, Visit Eau Claire, $39,500. 

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com