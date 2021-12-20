Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
MADISON — Five area groups have received marketing grants from the state Department of Tourism.
The grants provide partnership funding to help nonprofit organizations provide tourism. The grants are part of an ongoing program to ignite projects and grow economic impact.
Following are the area recipients:
• Barron County Pro Rodeo, $17,313.
• Blue Ox Music Festival, Visit Eau Claire, $19,875.
• Bourbon, Bluegrass & Brews, River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, $27,788.
• Country Jam USA-Operation Head East, Visit Eau Claire, $39,500.
• Eau Claire Marathon, Visit Eau Claire, $39,500.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.