SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., will be holding three classes in June:
• Mah Jongg Class, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays June 18, 20 and 25: Class will introduce you to this mind-stimulating game that uses Chinese symbols. Class fee is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
• Road to Medicare, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19: Retiring from work before you are eligible for Medicare? This presentation will go over all the coverage options available from COBRA to major medical plans that will fit your needs until you reach Medicare eligibility at age 65. Class is free.
• Emotional & Mental Well-Being, 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19: Class will discuss stress control, reducing anxiety, frustration and anger using natural solutions. Get the big picture of wellness and emotional balance. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
PAGEANT: Misty Penigar of Eau Claire has been chosen to represent the city in Gaia International, a pageant focused on the beauty in self esteem, tolerance, acceptance, education and empowerment.
Penigar entered the competition in April on a platform to always reach out to those coping with loss and to educate other women on heart disease and prevention.
Penigar will compete at the state level this weekend.
For more information on the pageant, visit gaiainternational.co.
• • •
WOMEN’S GIVING CIRCLE: The Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, has announced a 2019 Circle Advisory Team.
The Women’s Giving Circle awards grants to local nonprofit organizations that run programs benefitting women and children.
At its annual meeting, the Women’s Giving Circle elected the following:
• Tracey Smiskey, Circle Advisory Team Chairwoman.
• Sue Tienor, Circle Advisory Team Vice-Chairwoman.
• Becky Schwinefus, Circle Advisory Team Secretary.
• Andrea Sullivan, Education and Programs Team Chairwoman.
• Sara Antonson, Education and Programs Team Co-Chairwoman.
• Jeanne Peterson, Grants Team Chairwoman.
• Diane Hoadley, Grants Team Co-Chairwoman.
• Lacey Logslett, Membership/Outreach Team Chairwoman.
• Cindy Hangartner, Membership/Outreach Team Co-Chairwoman.
• Theresa O’Neel, Social Media Team Chairwoman.
• Jessica Martin, Social Media Team Co-Chairwoman.
• Sarah Stokes, Circle Advisory Team Past Chairwoman.
Women or men can join the Women’s Giving Circle. Membership rates are $250 a year.
Since 2008, the Women’s Giving Circle has awarded $265,203 in grants. In 2018, it granted $37,250 to seven Eau Claire nonprofit organizations: Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, Family Resource Center, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Trinity Equestrian Center, and Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council.
The Women’s Giving Circle invites the community to learn more about its mission from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Wine, Women and Chocolate event at the Coffee Grounds, 4212 Southtowne Drive.
There is no charge for this informal event. RSVPs are not necessary.
To learn more about the Women’s Giving Circle, send an email to info@eccfwi.org or call 715-552-3801.
From staff reports