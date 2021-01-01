DONATION: The employees of Market & Johnson have donated $60,000 to several organizations through the Market & Johnson Employee Impact Fund.
Organizations benefitting from the fund in 2020 include both Eau Claire and La Crosse Junior Achievement offices, both Eau Claire and La Crosse Big Brothers Big Sisters, both Eau Claire and Black River Falls Boys & Girls Clubs, St. Croix Valley Foundation-Sterbernz Ryan Scholarship, Chippewa Valley Street Ministry, Eau Claire School Foundation Homeless Program, La Crosse Veterans Mentor Program, Collaborative to End Homelessness, and the Eau Claire Community Foundation COVID-19 Response.
Market & Johnson’s Employee Impact Fund is managed and distributed by the Eau Claire Community Foundation and offers a tax-deductible option for its employees to contribute to and support organizations in the communities where they live and work.
Employees donate to the fund and have fundraisers throughout the year.
Organizations that benefit are suggested by and voted on by Market & Johnson employees.
Since the fund’s inception in 2016, the employees have raised and donated more than $285,000 to various local organizations.
DONATION: Xcel Energy is donating $50,000 to the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cold Fund, a nonprofit public/private partnership that provides energy-related assistance for customers across the state.
“The need for assistance with the COVID-19 pandemic has increased significantly this year with calls to our organization up more than 40% compared to this time last year,” said Tim Bruer, founder and chief spokesperson of the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cold Fund.
“We are very grateful for Xcel Energy’s generous donation that will allow us to help those most vulnerable with unmet needs,” he said.
The fund was established in 1996 and assists thousands of people every year who face situations that create financial challenges.
About 95% of those helped are elderly, families with young children, people with disabilities and veterans.
“During the pandemic, we know that many residents are finding it more difficult to pay their utility bills,” said Mark Stoering, president of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin.
“We are dedicated to our customers and the communities we serve, and this donation is another way we can provide a helping hand to those customers most in need,” he said.
AWARD: Paula Lentz, professor of business communication at UW-Eau Claire, received the top national award for teaching from the Association for Business Communication.
Lentz became the 31st instructor recognized by the organization for outstanding contributions to the academic discipline of business communication.
A member of the Blugold faculty since 1999, Lentz serves as the academic program director for the department of business communication, director of the Business Writing and Communication Studio and director of the COB Student Professional Development Program.
Lentz was nominated for the award by her colleague of many years, co-author, co-presenter and co-editor Kristin Getchell of Babson College.
“I am humbled and honored to have received this award from my colleagues in the Association for Business Communication,” Lentz said.
“Being part of a department, college and campus that support and enable creativity and excellence in teaching and learning makes what I do so very rewarding,” she said. “And, of course, my students continually challenge, engage and inspire me.”
ALL ACADEMIC: Emily Jansen of Trempealeau is one of 54 Simpson College student-athletes in Indianola, Iowa, named to the American Rivers Conference 2020 Fall All-Academic Team.
Jansen is a senior on the women’s golf team and is majoring in sports administration.
To be eligible for All-Academic Team honors, a student-athlete must compete at the varsity level, be at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one year in residence, and attain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Several area residents are among the UW-Whitewater scholarship winners receiving financial awards for the 2020-21 school year.
Following are the area scholarship recipients, their majors, and the names of their scholarships:
• Altoona: Kira Thiede, elementary education, College Excellence Scholarship, Gladys Peterson Memorial Scholarship.
• Blair: Erika Simmons, biology, Chancellor Scholars, Joseph & Madeline Chopp Scholarship, Under Our Wing Scholarship.
• Bloomer: Rylie Jarr, business, College of Business and Economics Scholarship, Russell Schneider Education Fund.
• Cadott: Megan Fasbender, accounting, Chancellor Scholars, College of Business and Economics Scholarship.
Jacen Knoll, human resource management, WSG Education Payment.
Brooke Pederson, communication, Grace A. Prugger Scholarship.
• Cameron: Riley Bartsch, history, Chancellor Scholars.
• Hager City: Jenica Giese, psychology, Chancellor Scholars.
• Neillsville: Deijanira Santiago, social work, King Chavez Scholarship.
• Prescott: Avery Goehring, marketing, General Merit Scholarship.
• River Falls: Anna Cernohous, marketing and economics, Chancellor Scholars, Dennis M. Troha Scholarship.
• Turtle Lake: Joshua Koehler, accounting and finance, Accounting Scholarship.
INITIATED: Talissa Chapin of Woodville was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Chapin was initiated at the University of Texas in Dallas.
Chapin is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
