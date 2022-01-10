GRANTS: Rotary Club of Menomonie grant applications are now available to nonprofit organizations to support their efforts to serve the community.
A maximum award of $1,000 is possible for exceptional projects that provide significant benefit to the community. These grants are for special projects and should be sufficient for the organization to complete the project.
The target population for this grant program is the greater Menomonie area and serving or relating to at least one of the following Rotary focus areas: community, youth, educational or vocational.
Grant applications can be found in the documents tab at menomonierotary.org. Grant applications are due by Jan. 21 and they can be submitted to menomonierotarygrants@gmail.com.
Only online applications can be accepted.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Security Financial Bank is currently accepting applications for scholarships it awards to graduating high school students continuing their education.
Each year, SFB awards up to two $500 scholarships to graduating seniors in each of its markets including Alma Center, Black River Falls, Bloomer, Durand, Eau Claire, Ladysmith and River Falls.
Recipients are chosen based on involvement in school, youth organizations and community events, with particular preference given to students pursing a career in finance, accounting or business administration.
The applicant or his or her parent must be an account holder of SFB.
Applications can be downloaded at sfbank.com. Application deadline is March 1.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Edwin E. and Janet L. Bryan Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships of up to $12,000 each.
Applicants must be postsecondary undergraduates or high school graduates. Students currently in high school are not eligible to apply.
Applicants must plan to enroll or be enrolled at a college, university or technical school for the 2022-23 school year.
Applicants must have graduated from Arcadia, Black River Falls, Bloomer or Neillsville high schools.
Preference will be given to nontraditional students who did not go directly to college after high school.
Application deadline is April 15.
Applications are available at learnmore.scholarsapply.org/bryantfoundation.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Lydia Rubenzer of Elk Mound High School and Madison Barstad of Colfax High School as the December Youth of the Month.
Teachers describe Rubenzer as being hard working, positive and helpful, and goal oriented with high standards.
She has been an active member of the school’s golf, basketball and volleyball squads.
Rubenzer’s aspirations are to become a stylist and ultimately own her own business.
Rubenzer is enrolling in January in the cosmetology program at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
Barstad is president of the Student Council his year. She also serves as vice president of the National Honor Society and is a member of the Letter Club.
Barstad has been a standout athlete, earning letters each year in basketball and volleyball. She has been named first-team all-conference in basketball and volleyball, and was the Dunn-St. Croix Conference player of the year in volleyball.
She works at Mom’s Restaurant in Colfax.
Barstad plans to enter the nursing field after completing a degree at Winona State University.
In addition to the Youth of the Month program, the Menomonie Optimist Club also provides a scholarship for each of the four Dunn County high schools, gives a dictionary to every third grader in the county, and conducts work projects at Hoffman Hills.
From staff reports