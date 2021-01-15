GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask. Seating will be spaced.
The program includes an election of officers and an introduction of Melanie McManus, Chippewa County’s new register of deeds.
McManus will describe the responsibilities of her office and answer questions about researching the records in her office.
The meeting is open to the public and visitors are welcome.
For more information, call 715-723-4399 or 715-723-9486, or visit the society’s website at ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Security Financial Bank is accepting applications for scholarships it awards to graduating high school students continuing their education.
Each year the bank awards up to two $500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors in each of its markets including Bloomer, Durand, Eau Claire, Ladysmith and River Falls.
Recipients are chosen based on involvement in school, youth organizations and community events with particular preference given to students pursuing a career in finance, accounting or business administration.
The applicant or parent/guardian of applicant must be an account holder of Security Financial Bank.
Visit sfbank.com to download an application. Application deadline is March 1.
Applications can be delivered to a branch location or emailed to bseelen@sfbank.com.
Contact Becky Seelen, Security Financial Bank marketing director, at 715-930-7030 with any questions.
• • •
DONATION: The Chippewa Falls Lions Club has donated $500 to the Chippewa Falls Police Department to support the Back The Blue Campaign sponsored by the Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association.
The main objective of the association is to show local law enforcement community support and a goal to raise money to purchase an outdoor video surveillance pole camera.
• • •
BLACK STUDENT UNION: Cooper Bensen of Baldwin, a freshman majoring in business administration at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., is a member of the university’s Black Student Union.
Bensen is one of almost 40 Black Student Union club members.
Founded in the spring of 2019, Bemidji State’s Black Student Union is open to all students and advocates for equality and inclusivity for all.
• • •
AWARD: The interim director of University Housing at UW-Stout, Adam Ludwig, has received a statewide award from the Wisconsin College Personnel Association.
Ludwig received the Nora McGuire Outstanding Professional Award, which goes annually to a WCPA member and midlevel professional who has “demonstrated initiative, creativity and innovation in their work,” along with other qualities and accomplishments.
Ludwig, of Eau Claire, has worked at UW-Stout for seven years, including as assistant director of University Housing and as a hall director.
He has a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from UW-La Crosse and a master’s degree in college student personnel from Western Illinois University.
Ludwig is deserving of the award, said UW-Stout dean of students Sandi Scott.
“He is an excellent example of the consummate young professional who embraces innovation, supports and mentors professional staff and students, and brings intentionality into his daily work by always focusing on students and their success,” Scott said.
