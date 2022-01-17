MURAL COMPETITION: Markquart Motors is accepting submissions for their 2nd Annual American Flag Mural Competition. Markquart Motors is offering a $5,000 scholarship for a local high school or college student who wins the competition.
The applicant must submit a small-scaled painting for a chance to be chosen to paint a large mural that will be displayed in the Markquart Motors service department for one year.
The mural will then be auctioned off with the proceeds going to a local nonprofit organization.
The winning design will show creativity, originality and relevancy to American values, culture and people. The American flag should be the most prominent part of the design.
The winning design will be chosen by Markquart Motors staff.
Details and the submission form can be found at markquartmotors.com under the about us tab and can be sent to achristenson@markquart.com.
The submission deadline is Feb. 1.
• • •
BRICKS AVAILABLE: The Community Foundation of Dunn County is accepting requests for the purchase of new bricks for the Dunn County Veterans Memorial located at Sixth Avenue and Crescent Street in downtown Menomonie.
The cost is $250 per brick.
The Veterans Memorial Brick program began in June 2000 when more than 300 bricks were dedicated and the monument was unveiled. The monument honors military veterans from any branch of service during any era. More than 550 veterans are honored.
A donation of $250 or more received before March 15 purchases one brick inscribed with a maximum of 57 letters, numbers or spaces.
For more information or to receive an order form, contact the Community Foundation of Dunn County at 715-232-8019 or send an email to jbendel@cfdunncounty.org.
All new bricks will be dedicated at the Flag Day Ceremony on Tuesday, June 14, at the Dunn County Veterans Memorial.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The following local students are among the UW-Whitewater scholarship recipients for the 2021-22 school year:
• Abbotsford: Courtney Bittner, history, Chancellor Scholars.
Emily Espino, accounting, Chancellor Scholars.
• Blair: Erika Simmons, biology, Chancellor Scholars.
• Bloomer: Rylie Jarr, business, AMA/Peltier Marketing Award, College of Business and Economics Scholarship, and Russell Schneider Educational Fund.
• Cadott: Megan Fasbender, accounting, Accounting Scholarship, Chancellor Scholars, and College of Business and Economics Scholarship.
Brooke Pederson, English, Communication Department Endowed Scholarship, and Under Our Wing Scholarship.
• Eau Claire: Kaden Weisenbeck, marketing, King Chavez Scholarship.
• Fountain City: Jordyn Halverson, criminology, Chancellor Scholars.
• Galesville: Jayda Bluske, art education, Greenhill Endowment, Schuh Scholarship-Freshman, and Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship.
• Hager City: Jenna Giese, journalism, Chancellor Scholars.
• Haugen: Scott Kinnick, finance, AMA/Peltier Marketing Award, and General Merit Scholarship.
• Hudson: Erin Desvousges, school library media, Joseph Pease Scholarship.
• Menomonie: Jonathan Fenton, finance, General Merit Scholarship.
• Prescott: Avery Goehring, marketing, AMA/Peltier Marketing Award, and General Merit Scholarship.
• River Falls: Anna Cernohous, marketing and economics, Chancellor Scholars.
• Spring Valley: Lauren Anderson, elementary education, Dean Katy Heyning and Lolita Kachel Education Scholarship.
From staff reports