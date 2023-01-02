WINTER FEST: The Fall Creek Lions Club is hosting its first Winter Fest Ice Fishing Contest with Chili Cook-Off and winter activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Keller Park near the dam.
The fishing contest, open to all ages, runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a $5 per person entry fee.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the longest three fish caught in the pond. First prize is $75, second prize is $50 and third prize is $25.
Free children’s activities from noon to 2 p.m. include snow bowling, snow art, frozen bubbles and snowshoeing.
Photos may be submitted for the snowman building contest by emailing a photo of yourself with your snowman to fclions2021@gmail.com.
The public is invited to vote for their favorite snowman on the Fall Creek Lions Facebook page. The contest winner will be announced at the event and win a gift certificate to a local business.
If you are interested in competing for the Chili Cook-Off, you may pre-register at bit.ly/3ACrbJn where you will find a complete listing of competition guidelines.
There is no cost to compete or sample and vote for chili, but donations are appreciated to help support this event.
Registered contestants must bring their ready to serve chili to the warming shelter located near the dam by 12:45 p.m. From 1 to 2 p.m., Winter Fest attendees are invited to sample and vote for their favorite chili. Awards will be presented by 3 p.m.
The top two chili winners will receive a $50 and $20 gift certificate and special award.
Contestants are required to submit a list of ingredients used in their chili recipe for the benefit of anyone with food allergies.
The Lions Club will be selling hot dogs, chips, hot cocoa and coffee. Raffle tickets and paddles can be purchased for prize drawings.
The event will be canceled if the temperature drops to 10 below.