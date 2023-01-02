WINTER FEST: The Fall Creek Lions Club is hosting its first Winter Fest Ice Fishing Contest with Chili Cook-Off and winter activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Keller Park near the dam.

The fishing contest, open to all ages, runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a $5 per person entry fee.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com