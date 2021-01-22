GRANTS: Ken Vance Motors is using a fund it established at the Eau Claire Community Foundation to distribute $50,000 in grants to 10 area nonprofit organizations.
The grantees are:
• Catholic Charities Sojourner House.
• Chippewa Valley Free Clinic.
• Chippewa Youth Hockey Association.
• Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association.
• Eau Claire Community Foundation.
• Eau Claire County Humane Association.
• Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley.
• Junior Achievement.
• Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.
• WATDA Foundation.
“Thanks to Ken Vance Motors, we are able to purchase a more energy efficient freezer for our shelter and allocate funds to assist with maintenance of our truck,” said Amy Giani, executive director of Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley, which runs the Beacon House shelter for families experiencing homelessness.
“This investment will help us impact 400 students with lessons on topics that include budgeting, preparing for a future career, and building students’ soft skills,” said Susan Peterson, area director of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin North & West Central Region.
“An investor like Ken Vance Motors sees the value in teaching students about the free enterprise system, as this family business was built on the entrepreneurial spirit, a strong pillar of Junior Achievement,” she said.
