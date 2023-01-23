EAGLE SCOUT: Logan Falkenberg from Troop 13 in Chippewa Falls was awarded his Eagle Scout at his troop’s Court of Honor at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
Falkenberg is the son of Greg and Laurie Falkenberg of Bloomer and grandson of Carl and Judy Falkenberg of Cornell and Kathleen Geissler of Bloomer.
For his Eagle project, Falkenberg talked with the Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department and discussed an area that was in disrepair in Marshall Park.
He cleared a 40-foot by 50-foot area at the park, replacing an old bench with a wire mesh bench and cleaning up the path going through the park.
He layered seven yards of granite around the path and the area that he cleared.
• • •
CHANCELLOR’S AWARDS: Four staff members and an academic department received chancellor’s awards recently at UW-River Falls.
The academic staff and university staff excellence awards are presented annually to staff who have made outstanding contributions to the university.
• Karalyn Littlefield, an instructor/lecturer in the animal and food science department, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence for Academic Staff-Instructional Academic Staff.
After a career serving corporate America as a food scientist, Littlefield, a 1990 UW-River Falls alum residing in River Falls and Turtle Lake, has shared her extensive knowledge with UW-River Falls students for more than a decade.
Littlefield was awarded the Student Government Association Exemplary Teaching Award in 2018.
• Kenneth White, associate director for community and student development in the Residence Life Department, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence for Academic Staff-Non-Instructional Academic Staff.
Nominators praised White’s unwavering commitment to student success, from creating Living Learning Communities in residence halls to championing student services as a member of the Faculty Senate to individually mentoring current and future staff.
Nominators also recognized White as a creative problem solver, excellent communicator, supportive leader and beloved mentor.
• The Laboratory Farms Department received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence for Academic Staff-Program/Unit/Department.
Laboratory farm staff were recognized for their long history of excellence in meeting the needs of students, faculty and staff, and their extensive outreach programs and collaborations.
• Jody Pederson, a groundskeeper, received the Chancellor’s Recognition Award for University Staff-List A.
Students have nicknamed Pederson “National Treasure” due to her “kindhearted nature” and “overflowing compassion,” nominators wrote.
Now in her fifth year at UW-River Falls following a career as a nurse’s aide and union steward, Pederson has also been lauded for her strong work ethic and uncompromising commitment to creating a safe and welcoming campus environment.
• Jody Sather, an academic department associate in the Psychological Sciences Department, received the Chancellor’s Recognition Award for University Staff-List B.
Sather, a 2012 UW-River Falls graduate and River Falls resident, has worked at the university since 2007.
For the past eight years, she has been the “heart and soul” of the Psychological Services Department, according to nominators.