EAGLE SCOUT: Logan Falkenberg from Troop 13 in Chippewa Falls was awarded his Eagle Scout at his troop’s Court of Honor at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

Falkenberg is the son of Greg and Laurie Falkenberg of Bloomer and grandson of Carl and Judy Falkenberg of Cornell and Kathleen Geissler of Bloomer.

