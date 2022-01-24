MEMORIAL TO THE FALLEN: Those who have served or have loved ones who served in the Middle East from the 1950s to the present day are invited to add their stories to an exhibition being planned for June 11 to Sept. 18 at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville.
The exhibition will include a timeline of the history of the U.S. military involvement in the Middle East, personal stories, uniforms, memorabilia and photographs.
Within the exhibition, there will be a “Memorial to the Fallen” display remembering the Wisconsin lives that have been lost due to service beginning with Desert Storm.
Families that have lost loved ones from outside of Wisconsin during this period that they would like remembered are asked to contact The Highground’s museum.
This memorial will include lives lost due to the effects of post-traumatic stress and veteran suicide, along with combat or active service-related deaths.
Individuals and organizations are invited to support this exhibition financially to help create the “Memorial to the Fallen” display. The memorial will be a permanent display at The Highground museum.
A second identical display will be created specifically as a traveling exhibit. The cost will be $4,200 to complete both sets.
For more information about the exhibition and memorial project, sponsorship opportunities or to submit a story, send an email to museum@thehighground.us or call 715-743-4224.
DONATIONS: Two Royal Credit Union offices recently made donations to three Eau Claire-based nonprofit organizations as part of Royal’s Random Acts of Kindness program.
More than $1,500 of products were donated to Chippewa Valley Street Ministry, Family Promise Beacon House, and Bolton Refuge House.
Team members from Royal Credit Union’s Eau Claire Downtown and Eau Claire Southwest offices were inspired by the work of these three nonprofit organizations and wanted to support their efforts to provide services to underserved populations in Eau Claire.
A list of specific needs was created for each organization and the items were delivered in late December.
“It feels great to be able to come together and help those in need,” said Alyssia Bowe, a Royal Credit Union branch supervisor. “We were glad to be able to get the specific items that were needed for each group.”
Royal Credit Union started the Random Acts of Kindness program in 2020 to provide team members in each office location the opportunity to select local organizations to give back to in addition to Royal’s corporate giving.
From staff reports