DONATION: WESTconsin Credit Union has donated $10,000 to the L.E. Phillips Senior Center.
The donation will specifically benefit the “Fit for the Future” campaign to design and build a 4,000-square-foot fitness facility and remodel the existing lower level.
The renovation will provide space for additional physical fitness programs and create rooms to support partnerships with area organizations like the Aging & Disability Resource Center and Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement.
“WESTconsin is very excited to provide these funds to the L.E. Phillips Senior Center,” said Jerilyn Kinderman, the credit union’s financial officer.
“The pandemic has shown us all how difficult isolation can be,” she said. “We don’t want seniors to feel isolated as they retire and age, and the center provides them the social interaction we are learning that we need.”
• • •
AWARD: Two Buffalo County youth have been selected as 4-H Key Award winners for 2021.
They are Brooke Putz, daughter of Teri and Brian Putz of Fountain City, and Morgan Guenther, daughter of Amy and Keith Guenther of Gilmanton.
The Key Award is one of the highest awards a 4-H member can receive. Youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in the functions of their club and their community.
Putz is a member of the Golden Hornets 4-H Club and will graduate in May from Cochrane-Fountain City High School.
She was selected for a Key Award for her outstanding accomplishments in leadership with 4-H cloverbuds and junior members.
Putz is an active role model for younger members in her 4-H Club and has served as an officer on the club and county levels.
She has also served as a 4-H Camp Kinnissippewa counselor, both in-person and virtually, and is a member of the Wisconsin 4-H Drama Company.
Putz is also engaged in many other youth development initiatives in Buffalo County at school and throughout her community.
Guenther is a 4-H youth leader in the Lookout Legends 4-H Club.
She has served as the president of the Buffalo County 4-H Leaders Association and as a mentor for many families in the 4-H arts project.
Guenther represents Buffalo County on the state 4-H Arts Team and is committed to service-learning as she integrates her 4-H learning experiences into her multiple roles in her school and community.
She will graduate in May from Gilmanton High School.
Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader.
