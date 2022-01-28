NOMINATIONS SOUGHT: L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 2725 Mall Drive, is seeking nominations for its Distinguished Service Award.
This award is presented annually to a community member who has served the library in a significant way.
Criteria include significant contributions in at least one of the following areas: generosity of time and spirit, the ability to inspire others to service, an extraordinary contribution to a library-related issue, and a particularly notable accomplishment in service to library customers or staff.
The nomination form is available at ecpubliclibrary.info/dsa, or by asking for a paper form at the library.
The nomination period runs through Feb. 28.
• • •
AWARD: Kim Uetz has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for January at UW-Stout.
Uetz, of Knapp, is an inventory control coordinator with Instructional Resources Service in the University Library. She has worked at UW-Stout since 2008, full time since 2012.
In April Uetz received the library’s annual Barnard Outstanding Service Award.
Each employee of the month receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 16th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
TOP COLLEGE: The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program recently named Northwood Technical College as one of 150 top community colleges eligible to apply for the prestigious 2023 Aspen Award.
Northwood Technical College will be eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s esteemed award in recognition of high attainment, performance, and outcome standards among America’s community colleges.
Northwood Technical College was previously listed in the top 150 U.S. Community Colleges eligible for the 2021 Aspen Award.
“National recognitions are a positive reflection of the dedication and commitment of our employees to our students,” said Northwood Technical College President John Will.
“We’re proud to provide northwest Wisconsin residents with high quality programming and that result is exceptional employment outcomes,” he said.
The evaluation process to award the Aspen Prize is carried out by the College Excellence Program through a rigorous two-year-long assessment of quantitative data, feedback from stakeholders at each campus, and evaluation of the comprehensive applications submitted by colleges.
To be selected as part of the 150 colleges eligible to compete for the 2023 Aspen Award, data from each college is collected and analyzed from approximately 1,000 public two-year colleges.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has recognized Olivia Schindler of Elk Mound High School and Lauren Berg of Menomonie High School as the Youth of the Month for January.
Berg is a three-sport athlete at Menomonie High School, lettering in cross country, track and basketball. She also volunteers with the Hoops Club.
Berg is a member of the National Honor Society and the school’s Future Health Professionals group.
During her junior year, Berg completed training at Chippewa Valley Technical College to be a certified nursing assistant. She used those skills last summer at the Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Berg will attend Minnesota State University-Mankato to study exercise science.
Schindler is a three-sport athlete at Elk Mound High School, participating in cross country, golf and basketball.
Schindler’s favorite classes are history and band. She served as the drum major for the school’s marching band.
Schindler has served as vice president of Student Council for three years and as secretary for one year. She is the student representative to the Elk Mound School Board.
Schindler is undecided on which college she will attend. She plans to study civil engineering.
In addition to the Youth of the Month program, the Menomonie Optimist Club offers a scholarship at each of the four high schools in Dunn County, provides a dictionary to every third grade student in the county, and works with the state Department of Natural Resources on projects at Hoffman Hills Recreation Area, among other projects.
From staff reports