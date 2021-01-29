FISHING FUNDRAISER: Fierce Freedom is hosting its first “Fishing for Freedom” event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, on Lake Altoona.
The goal is to raise money for Fierce Freedom and also educate the public about human trafficking.
Prizes will be awarded for each of the top three biggest fish in the following categories: walleye, northern pike and panfish.
One prize for the biggest out-of-class fish will also be awarded.
There will also be raffle drawings.
Entry fee is $25 in advance and $35 on the day of the event. Additional fish entries can be purchased for $20.
All tournament participants must be legally eligible to fish and have any required licenses.
Advance tickets can be purchased at volumeonetickets.org/events/fishing-for-freedom-2-20-2021.