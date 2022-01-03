YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Ella Holden of Boyceville High School and Caleb Macke of Menomonie High School as the November Youth of the Month.
Recipients get recognition at their respective high schools, a plaque from the Menomonie Optimist Club and gift certificates from Culvers in Menomonie.
Holden has been a member of the Boyceville Science Olympiad team, garnering more than 20 medals during her participation. She has also been a successful athlete, earning three varsity letters on the volleyball team. She was team captain as a senior and was the team’s most valuable player in 2020 and 2021.
Holden also earned two letters on the softball team and was named honorable mention all-conference.
She is a four-year member of the Bulldog Trap Shooting Team and won female Top Gun honors in 2019.
Holden is a member of the National Honor Society, yearbook staff and has been her class president all four years. She is currently the Student Council president.
Holden works several part-time jobs in the area and plans to attend college to seek a degree in biomedical engineering or interior architecture.
Macke has been a letter winner for the Menomonie High School football and wrestling teams. He has special interests in physics, Spanish, and strength and conditioning. He will have completed five science credits by graduation.
Macke works at both Walmart and ETS Performance, where he helps other athletes improve their strength, speed and other skills. Macke is noted for his teamwork, leadership and communication skills.
In addition to the Youth of the Month program, the Menomonie Optimist Club also provides a scholarship for each of the four Dunn County high schools, gives a dictionary to every third grader in the county, and conducts work projects at Hoffman Hills.
SCHOLARSHIP: Noah Busse of Trempealeau received a $1,500 automotive technician scholarship from Dahl Automotive and the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Assocation.
Busse is attending Western Technical College in La Crosse.
Dahl Ford in Onalaska will provide Busse with on-the-job training and mentoring while he works toward a degree in automotive technology.
In addition to the scholarship, Busse will also receive a tool set valued at $4,400 from Snap-On Corp.
Busse was selected based on his application, GPA, testing and interviews.
AWARD: Kyle Kuester has received the University Staff Appreciation Award for December at UW-Stout.
Kuester, of Menomonie, is an inventory control coordinator with the Procurement and Materials Management department. He has been at UW-Stout for 15 years.
Kuester received a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 16th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Annika Meyer of Eau Claire and Steven Asmus of Hudson each earned a Presidential Scholarship for the 2021-22 school year at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.
This scholarship recognizes academic excellence demonstrated through success in the classroom or outstanding scores achieved on the ACT or SAT.
