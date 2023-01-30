EATING WILDLY: A few leaves here, some flowers over there, seeds from this plant and roots from that one. There is so much in the fields and woods that we can gather and eat.

Author Martha Wright’s longtime interest in spending hours outdoors led her to experiment with winter foraging for ingredients to use in holiday cookies. That led to writing and publishing a book about her experiences, “More Than Snow: A Guide to Winter Foraging with Recipes for Holiday Cookies.”

