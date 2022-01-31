LAWN ALTERNATIVES: Anthony Nied will present “Natural Lawn Alternatives” to open the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” spring lecture series from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 in Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
The founder and owner of Safe & Simple Organic Lawns, Nied will discuss environmentally friendly alternatives to residential lawns including wildflower gardens, pollinator “bee lawns,” xeriscaping and more.
He also will highlight the many benefits of replacing lawn areas with eco-friendly alternatives and will provide examples of successful replacements.
Nied holds an associate degree in horticulture, landscape, plant and turf management from Chippewa Valley Technical College.
In 2018 he founded Safe & Simple Organic Lawns.
By focusing on soil health, Nied has developed an annual lawn care program that eliminates all need for pesticides.
The “Thursdays at the U” weekly series is free and open to the public. Seating is open and reservations are not required. Face masks are required.
For more information about the series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
GRANTS: More than $53,000 was distributed in January to 15 local nonprofit organizations that benefit from an endowment fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County.
These grants kick off the foundation’s 2022 grantmaking and follow 2021, when the foundation awarded more than $585,000 in grants, including $58,000 in scholarship funding.
These early 2022 grants come from designated or agency funds that support one or more specific organizations. These funds have been established by the organization itself or by donors to provide a permanent source of support for organizations they care about.
This year’s designated fund grants range from $124 to more than $16,000.
The following organizations received grants from designated endowment funds:
• Boyceville Community School District received a designated grant from the MASA Fund established by Merlyn and Shirley Jones.
• Dunn County Historical Society received a designated grant for general support from the Dwight Agnew DCHS Designated Fund.
• Dunn County Historical Society received a distribution from their Agency Endowment.
• Dunn County Humane Society received a distribution from their Agency Endowment.
• Indianhead Enterprises Inc. received a distribution from the Agency Endowment for general operating expenses.
• Landmark Conservancy received a distribution from their Agency Endowment.
• Landmark Conservancy received a grant from their non-endowed Agency Fund for stewardship and legal defense.
• Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts received a distribution from their Agency Endowment.
• Mayo Clinic Health System received a designated grant for general support for MCHS-Red Cedar from the Paul and Bea Axelsen Fund.
• Menomonie Public Library Foundation received a distribution for general operating support from their Agency Endowment.
• Menomonie Public Library received a designated grant from the John M. Houle Memorial Fund for the Menomonie Public Library.
• Menomonie Public Library received a designated grant from the Denise and Bob Sedlak Menomonie Public Library Fund.
• School District of Colfax received a designated grant for educational opportunity from the Colfax Alumni Fund.
• School District of the Menomonie Area received a designated grant from the Betty Gesche Fund for Menomonie Athletics.
• School District of Spring Valley received a designated grant for general support for education and music from the Isabelle A. and Bernard A. O’Connell Memorial Fund.
• Shirley Doane Senior Center received a designated grant from the Paul and Beatrice Axelsen-Shirley Doan Senior Center Fund.
• Stepping Stones of Dunn County received a distribution from their Agency Endowment.
• St. Joseph’s Catholic Congregation received a designated grant for general operating support from the Paul & Bea Axelsen-St. Joseph’s Church Fund.
• St. Joseph’s Catholic Congregation received a distribution from their Agency Endowment for support, care and upkeep of the church.
• St. Joseph’s Catholic Congregation received a distribution from their Agency Endowment for general operating support.
• West CAP received a distribution from their Agency Endowment.
• Wilson Place Mansion received a designated grant from the Wilson Family Residence Museum from the Dotseth Family Wilson Place Endowment Fund.
Since 2011, the Community Foundation has distributed more than $3 million in grants and scholarships.
For more information, call 715-232-8019, send an email to info@cfdunncounty.org or visit cfdunncounty.org.
