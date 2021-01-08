HALL OF FAME: An Ellsworth woman is among the 10 finalists in the search for the 23rd member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
The first professional football team to have a hall of fame, the Green Bay Packers enhanced that distinction in 1998 by establishing a Packers FAN Hall of Fame.
It was founded for the purpose of annually honoring a devout and longtime Packers fan.
Packers fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend for the honor with an essay of 500 words or less, accompanied by a photo, explaining why he or she should be recognized.
From those nominations, 10 finalists were selected by the Packers FAN Hall of Fame selection committee.
This year’s finalists include Jeanne Beardsley.
Fans can read the finalists’ profiles and vote online at packers.com/fhof.
The winner will be selected by Packers fans, previous FAN Hall of Fame honorees and the Packers’ committee.
Voting deadline is Jan. 31. Voters will be entered into a random drawing to win Packers merchandise.
• • •
RESIDENT ASSISTANTS: Two area residents have been trained and certified to be UW-Whitewater resident assistants for the 2020-21 school year.
They are Jacen Knoll of Cadott, who is majoring in human resource management, and Andi Britton of Wilson, who is majoring in women’s and gender studies.
Resident assistants are student staff members who serve as positive resources for other students on their residence hall floor, and encourage community-based learning and interaction among residents.
• • •
FINALISTS: Michael and Jenny Jenson of Elk Mound are among the five finalists who will participate in the 67th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Weekend Jan. 22-24 in Neenah.
The awards weekend allows the finalists to network on farm and family issues. They will also have “tours” from local businesses brought to the venue.
The state winner will be nominated to attend the February 2022 national Outstanding Young Farmer Awards Congress, which will be held in Hilton Head Island, S.C.
The outstanding young farmer award is based on 50% progress in ag career, 25% soil and water conservation and 25% contributions to community, state or nation.
Goals of the outstanding young farmer program are:
• To foster better urban-rural relations through the understanding of farmers’ challenges, as well as the appreciation of their contributions and achievements.
• To bring about a greater interest in farmers and ranchers.
• To help build an urban awareness of the farmers’ importance and impact on America’s economy.
• • •
BRYANT SCHOLARSHIPS: Applications are being accepted for the Edwin E. and Janet L. Bryant Foundation scholarships.
Recipients can get up to $12,000.
Applicants must be postsecondary undergraduates or high school graduates. Students currently in high school are not eligible to apply.
Applicants must plan to enroll or be currently enrolled in part-time or full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school for the 2021-22 school year.
Applicants must have graduated from Arcadia High School, Black River Falls High School, Bloomer High School or Neillsville High School.
Preference is given to nontraditional students who did not go directly to college after high school or are currently enrolled in college.
Application deadline is April 15.
Applications are available at learnmore.scholarsapply.org/bryantfoundation.
• • •
TOY DRIVE: The Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls, is collaborating with the Chippewa Falls High School Future Business Leaders of America club on a toy drive.
This is FBLA’s third year sponsoring a toy, puzzle and book drive.
Gently used and new toys, puzzles and books are collected and donated to the Family Resource Center in Chippewa Falls.
Books are also donated to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls for children who are there themselves or with a family member.
Items can be dropped off at the Heyde Center during normal office hours through Friday, Jan. 15.
There will be a collection box located inside of the elevator entrance on East River Street.
Drop your items off or call the office at 715-726-9000 and someone will pick them up from your car.
For more information, send an email to Jennah Johnson at Jennah.j311@yahoo.com or Jennah.j311@gmail.com.
From staff reports