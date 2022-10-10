BOTANICAL MEDICINE: What are the plants growing in your backyard and in the fields and forests of the north country? Are any of them useful medicinally? What role does the natural world play in our health and well being?
Gigi Stafne, an educator and practitioner of natural and botanical medicine, will present “Meandering the Northwoods Medicine Trail” Thursday as part of the “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will run from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Stafne, who operates the Green Wisdom School of Natural and Botanical Medicine and serves as a guest instructor at many schools in North America, is a past recipient of the North American Medicinal Plant Conservation Award and the National Service Award of the American Herbalists Guild.
Stafne has had a lifelong passion for plants, people and our planet. This has translated into a personal pathway and full-time profession spanning 35 years.
Stafne’s adventures have ranged from coordinating health care delegations in Cuba to setting up urban and rural free clinics in the U.S.
Stafne has served as executive director of Herbalists Without Borders, an international nonprofit organization addressing global health justice, and has created he first United Plant Savers Botanical Sanctuary in Wisconsin.
For more information about the series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
AWARDS: Eight UW-Eau Claire faculty and staff members have been honored for their excellence.
• Chris Ahrendt, professor of mathematics, is UW-Eau Claire’s nominee for the UW System Board of Regents Excellence in Teaching Award.
Ahrendt, who has been at UW-Eau Claire for 12 years, blends different pedagogical techniques to achieve his goal of sharing his passion for math with students and faculty.
Ahrendt has developed hundreds of custom problems for the online homework system, creates faculty courses and troubleshoots issues that faculty encounter with the system.
• Sue Ayres, information systems business analyst in the Advising, Retention and Career Center, received the University Staff Excellence in Performance Award.
Ayres, who has been at UW-Eau Claire for 25 years, manages advisor resources such as e-forms and data dashboards. She engineers multiple student data systems that allow the center to track student performance, degree progression, retention and enrollment.
Ayres said she is humbled by the award because “there are a lot of university staff who do excellent work on our campus.”
• Josh Brown, professor of German and languages, and an affiliate faculty member in women’s, gender and sexuality studies, received the Faculty Excellence in Scholarship Award.
Brown, who has been at UW-Eau Claire for 11 years, has established himself as a leader in his field for his research in publications, presentations and service work.
Brown said the award is a celebration of public education in his life.
“As a first-generation college student, I come from a long line of rural, poor, hill folk who couldn’t speak English,” he said. “They rolled cigars to make ends meet. They finally decided it was important for rural children to get better education. My grandmother was the first in the family to be able to write her own name. Then generations later I went to college and have benefitted from public education.”
• Abbey Fischer, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, received the Faculty Excellence in Service Award.
Fischer, who has been at the campus for six years, is involved in nearly every aspect of student life at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, serving as an advisor to the Student Government Association, co-advisor for the student organization for LGBTQ students, advisor to the STEM Club and as the initiator and member of the new Student Engagement Workgroup looking for ways to further engage students in campus life.
Fischer is chair of the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Steering Committee, the campus faculty and staff governance body, and has been called “tenacious” and “unwavering” by colleagues for her support for the campus and students.
Fischer said she was honored to be nominated by her colleagues for this award. Winning the award is “just mind-blowing, quite honestly,” she said.
• Clare Hohman, marketing specialist in athletics, received the Administrative/Professional Academic Staff Excellence in Performance Award.
Hohman has been in her present position for nine years and has worked at UW-Eau Claire for 27 years. She was a Blugold student and then a part-time assistant volleyball coach for 19 years.
Award nominators say Hohman’s enthusiasm for her job is contagious and her personality makes her an outstanding ambassador for UW-Eau Claire.
Hohman said the recognition singling her out is humbling because she doesn’t believe she does anything more than her co-workers in the athletics department.
“We have this great department in athletics where it’s a small group of us who work really hard for all 25 of our sports to make sure home events run smoothly,” she said. “I feel it’s an award for all of us to share because of the work that we do, the long weekends, nights and the effort that we put forth together.”
• Barbara Meier, department chair and associate professor of special education and inclusive practices, received the Excellence in Teaching Award.
Meier has been at UW-Eau Claire for eight years. Former students call Meier kind, encouraging and supportive, an instructor who loves her students and makes sure they understand assignments.
She comes to campus during weekends to facilitate study groups and work sessions with students.
Meier struggled to put into words her feelings about receiving this award.
“I’ve been a teacher since 1990, I taught in K-12 for 15 years, so getting this is just like the culmination to my career,” she said. It’s just a very great honor.”
• Heather Ann Moody, associate professor and director of American Indian studies, received the Excellence in Advising Award.
Moody, who has been at UW-Eau Claire for 15 years, addresses student needs through interpersonal relationships and through an abundance of advocacy efforts.
Moody said she is honored and humbled to receive an award that is selected by students.
“It is incredibly wonderful to be recognized by students this year because that’s what I’m here to do,” she said. “I’m here to serve our students and to know that their recognizing me is an extreme honor. Students make our campus, and for them to appreciate what I do and the impact I have on their lives is incredibly amazing.”
• Kyle Whipple, assistant professor of education for equity and justice, received the Excellence in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award.
Whipple, who has been at UW-Eau Claire for four years, is one of the few scholars in the U.S. who publishes and presents on LGBTQ issues in math education. He is a frequent invited national and international conference panelist, speaker for community groups and podcast guest.
Whipple said he appreciates his colleagues for nominating him and writing letters on his behalf for the award.
