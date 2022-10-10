BOTANICAL MEDICINE: What are the plants growing in your backyard and in the fields and forests of the north country? Are any of them useful medicinally? What role does the natural world play in our health and well being?

Gigi Stafne, an educator and practitioner of natural and botanical medicine, will present “Meandering the Northwoods Medicine Trail” Thursday as part of the “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.

