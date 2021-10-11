INDIGENOUS VIOLENCE: UW-Eau Claire-Barron County will host a program honoring Indigenous people Thursday during its free “Thursdays at the U” presentation.
Renee Gralewicz, an enrolled member of and Peacemaker for the Brothertown Indian Nation and a descendant of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans, will present “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall.
Homicide is the third leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska Native women between the ages of 10 and 24. According to a 2016 report from the National Institute of Justice, 84% of American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime, more than half of whom have experienced sexual violence.
In 2016, the National Crime Information Center reported nearly 6,000 cases of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls, but the U.S. Department of Justice was tracking only about 100 cases.
Gralewicz contends that these types of violence suffered by Indigenous women are not accidental. They happen by design. She will share a short history of U.S.-Indigenous relationships and how components of those continue to affect lives in the present.
After retiring from than 20 years of university teaching, Gralewicz’s interests are now centered on issues related to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit peoples.
The “Thursdays at the U” series is supported by the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Foundation. For more information, contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Augusta Library are hosting a used book sale from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Augusta High School cafeteria, E19320 Bartig Road, Augusta.
The fundraising event features a variety of books and movies for all ages. Proceeds will purchase new books for middle and high school students to keep and enjoy over summer vacation.
For more information, visit augustalibrary.org, call 715-286-2070 or send an email to aulib@augustalibrary.org.
• • •
WOMEN IN THE MILITARY: The Highground Museum at the Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville presents the “Women in the Military” exhibition, which is on display through Nov. 30.
The exhibit shows the evolution of women in the U.S. military to the present and how the courage of pioneering women demanded that the country change its cultural and societal norms.
The exhibit features the personal stories of several female military veterans. These contributions offer a glimpse into a wide range of experiences, covering the achievements and positive gains from their service as well as the serious issues and challenges such as the military sexual trauma and post-traumatic stress that some women in the military faced.
The Highground also will be hosting the Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s new banner display “I Am Not Invisible,” which feature stories of women in the military as part of this exhibition.
For more information about this exhibit, call Theresa at 715-743-4224 or send an email to museum@thehighground.us.
From staff reports