HOLOCAUST PRESENTATION: “Never again” was a phrase often heard in Hella Buchheim’s childhood home.
Her parents were Holocaust survivors. Her father fled to South America on the last ship that docked, and her mother was 8 years old when her childhood world was disrupted by Adolf Hitler.
”Never again” meant hearing about the brutality her mother endured and the responsibility Buchheim felt to share those stories with others.
Her parents’ experiences will be the focus of Buchheim’s “Thursdays from the U” presentation this week, “Raised in the shadow of the Holocaust.”
The event, hosted by UW-Eau Claire-Barron, will be livestreamed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Buchheim said that the importance of sharing her family’s stories has taken on even greater urgency in recent years.
”I recently read that millennials and Generation Z know nothing about the Holocaust during World War II,” she said. “Unless we teach our children about the cruelty that people are capable of doing to one another, they will not be able to stop it before it happens again.”
Buchheim was born in Bolivia and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio.
After earning her bachelor’s degree in communications from Ohio State University, she built a 30-year career in broadcasting and broadcast sales, including time at WCCO-Minneapolis and National Cable Communications.
A lifelong photographer, she now enjoys making personal connections through the photos of her daily discoveries in northern Minnesota.
Because of COVID-19, the fall 2020 series will be held online.
SCHOLARSHIPS: The College of Nursing and Health Services at UW-Eau Claire has awarded academic scholarships for 2020-21 to 82 undergraduate and graduate nursing students.
Solid academic records and strong commitment to various areas of nursing service were the criteria for many of the scholarships.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Neillsville: Rita Donahue, Robert and Judith Mickelson Nursing Scholarship.
• Pigeon Falls: John Spencer, Marjorie S. Bottoms Nursing Scholarship.
• Rice Lake: Kelsey Smith, Bauer Built Family Health Nursing Fund.
Lexington Wager, William Bartlett Native American Nursing Scholarship.
• River Falls: Alexandra Laehn, RN/BSN Scholarship and Rodaynah Obaid Nursing Scholarship.
• Roberts: Jami Ruvelson, The John M. Kildahl Family Scholarship and Donald & Leatrice Mathison Nursing Scholarship.
• Somerset: Lucinda Hobbs, Diana Hancock Nursing Scholarship.
• Whitehall: Kayley Blaha, Rodaynah Obaid Nursing Scholarship.
AWARD: Lyle Moritz has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for September at UW-Stout.
Moritz, of Menomonie, is a facilities maintenance specialist advanced in Facilities Management.
Chancellor Katherine Frank presented Moritz with the award. He has been with UW-Stout for eight years.
Each winner receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 15th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
AWARDS: Two area residents received awards during Ripon College’s Annual Awards Convocation.
Maya Petersen of Emerald received the Guy and Maud Russell, Classes of 1911 and 1917, Chemistry Award.
Haley Stowell of Eau Claire received the Achievement Award in Communication.
