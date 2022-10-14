SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.

Following a brief business meeting, Glenn Borreson, a retired Lutheran pastor from Holmen, will present, “Viking Age Crosses: Christianity Comes to the Vikings.”

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com