SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
Following a brief business meeting, Glenn Borreson, a retired Lutheran pastor from Holmen, will present, “Viking Age Crosses: Christianity Comes to the Vikings.”
The public is welcome and lunch will be served.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12 Bridgewater Ave. in Chippewa Falls.
The program will consist of a DVD: “Abandoned, The Untold Story of the Orphan Trains.”
Research assistance will be available following the program.
For more information, visit ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi.
From staff reports
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
