SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
Sandy Olson, youth director for Sons of Norway-District 5, will give a slide presentation on Masse Moro, the Sons of Norway’s annual Youth Heritage Camp at Beaver Creek Reserve near Fall Creek.
Olson is a member of the Sons of Norway Valkyrien Lodge in Woodville and is the administrator for the Masse Moro youth camp.
The public is welcome and lunch will be served.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society is meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Following a short business meeting, Anne Keller will talk about updating your family tree.
• • •
ADVISER OF THE YEAR: Brenda Boetel, professor of agricultural economics, has been named Adviser of the Year at UW-River Falls.
Boetel is the fourth faculty member from the Agricultural Economics Department to receive the award since its inception in 2000.
Current students and alumni submit nominations for the award each spring and the Faculty Senate Advising Committee reviews the nominations and makes the final selection.
“I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Having students take their time to nominate me for this award is incredibly meaningful,” Boetel said.
“I truly enjoy working with the students and probably get as much from our interactions as they do,” she said.
Boetel joined the faculty at UW-River Falls in 2002, accepting a joint teaching and Extension appointment.
In this position, she also serves as the statewide agricultural marketing specialist focusing on the areas of livestock marketing and price analysis for UW-Madison Division of Extension.
Since 2016, Boetel has served as chairwoman of the Agricultural Economics Department.
She is originally from Huron, S.D., and earned her bachelor’s degree at Minnesota State University Moorhead, her master’s degree from the University of Kentucky and her doctorate from the University of Minnesota.