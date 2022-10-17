RECYCLING: The Chippewa County fall recycling event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgounds in Chippewa Falls.
The event will allow county residents to dispose of their household hazardous wastes, appliances, electronics, fluorescent bulbs and scrap metal.
Patrons are asked to follow the signage to the event.
Freon appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers and air conditioners are $15 each. Non-Freon appliances such as furnaces, microwaves, humidifiers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, water softeners, water heaters and stoves are free.
Monitors are $3 each. Televisions are either $5 or $10. Other electronics such as personal computers, laptops, printers, scanners, fax machines, keyboards, VCRs, DVDs, stereos and phones are free.
Household hazardous wastes such as oil or solvent based paint, varnish, stripper, fuel mixture, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, waste oil and filters, antifreeze, poison, mercury and propane cylinders are free. Batteries must have terminals covered with Scotch tape to be accepted.
Scrap metal is free.
The event will not accept any fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides or insecticides.
For more information, call the Chippewa County Recycling Program at 715-726-7999.
• • •
PROMOTIONS AND TENURE: The UW System Board of Regents has approved promotions and tenure recommendations for 32 UW-Stout faculty members for the 2022-23 school year.
Promoted to professor
• Amanda Barnett, counseling, rehabilitation and human services.
• Devin Berg, engineering and technology.
• Eugen Ghenciu, mathematics, statistics and computer science.
• Dmitry Kadnikov, chemistry and physics.
• Chelsea Lovejoy, psychology.
• Robert Meisner, engineering and technology.
• Michael Mensink, psychology.
• Gregory Schneider-Bateman, English, philosophy and communication studies.
• Wei Shi, engineering and technology.
• Andrew Williams, art and art history.
Promoted to associate professor
• Alison Lukowski, English, philosophy and communication studies.
Promoted to associate professor with tenure
• Saleh Alnaeli, computer science.
• Katherine Benson, computer science.
• Rachel Bruya, design.
• Chang-Ray Chen, operations and management.
• Andrew Felton, counseling, rehabilitation and human services.
• Abhimanyu Ghosh, engineering and technology.
• Keith Gilland, biology.
• Xue Gong, computer science.
• Lindsay Heidelberger, nutritional sciences.
• Taejo Kim, nutritional sciences.
• Candice Maier, counseling, rehabilitation and human services.
• Innisfree McKinnon, social science.
• Christopher Mooney, computer science.
• Justin Nicholes, English, philosophy and communication studies.
• Zach Raff, social science.
• Daniel Sinkovits, chemistry and physics.
• Renee Surdick, operations and management.
• Andrew Swanson, social science.
Tenure
• Eli Aba, operations and management.
• Kathleen Brock, teaching, learning and leadership.
• Kevin MacDonald, operations and management.
• • •
BEST REGIONAL COLLEGES: The Princeton Review, a leading national education services company, released its annual “Best Regional Colleges” list for 2023, and UW-Eau Claire has made the cut for the third consecutive year in the Midwest category.
Each year, the website features a total of 655 colleges in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West and International zones, schools considered to be academically outstanding and well worth consideration in a college search.
On the list of 158 colleges in the Midwest, UW-Eau Claire is one of four public universities in the state and one of just seven public institutions on the list of 25 schools from Wisconsin and Minnesota.
• • •
AWARD: Renee Eide has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for September at UW-Stout.
Eide is an academic department associate for the counseling, rehabilitation and human services department. She has worked at UW-Stout since 1991.
“It’s great working with such an appreciative department,” Eide said. “In fact, it is all the wonderful colleagues I have worked with who have kept me here all these years.”
Eide will receive a certificate of recognition and a gift presented by Chancellor Katherine Frank.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 17th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
