ALASKA ADVENTURES: Have you experienced the beauty of Alaska? Do you love the outdoors or do you prefer to travel via armchair?
Regardless of your preference, enjoy the master storytelling of Billy Molls, whose passion for nature and adventure led him to the last frontier.
Molls, the creator of the “Modern Day Mountain Man” documentary series and an expert guide on anything and everything about the wilds of Alaska, will present “Alaska Hunting Adventures” Thursday as part of the “Thursdays from the U” online series.
The event, hosted by UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, will be livestreamed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Born and raised on a Wisconsin dairy farm, Molls was inspired by his grandfather, a professional trapper.
For the past 22 years, Molls has lived as many as 160 days of the year in the remote bush of Alaska while guiding big-game hunters for brown bear, grizzly bear, moose, caribou, Dall sheep and wolf.
With his camera in hand, Molls has filmed and photographed every one of his Alaskan hunting adventures.
To access the livestreamed presentation, visit the “Thursdays from the U” webpage at barron.uwec.edu at least five to 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.
There you will find instructions for joining the live session, as well as the complete fall schedule and archived recordings.
For more information, contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.
• • •
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding three classes in November:
• Medicare and Your Options, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4: Confused about Medicare? Looking for the peace of mind a Medicare supplement insurance policy can provide? Learn about the different parts of Medicare and what your options are. Class is free.
• ABCDs of Medicare, noon Wednesday, Nov. 11: This class provides a foundational understanding of the four elements of Medicare: Part A-Hospital; Part B-Medical; Part C-Medicare Advantage; and Part D-Prescription. Information will be provided on initial enrollment and additional enrollment periods pertaining to Part C options. Class is free.
• Medicare Supplement Comparison, 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12: Confused by the world of Medicare? Learn the basics of Medicare, deductibles and supplement comparison. Class is free.
• • •
VETERANS DAY: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville will have its annual Veterans Day Ceremony from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
At 10 a.m., the names of the Wisconsin KIAs/MIAs/POWs from World War II to the present day will be read and honored with the tolling of The Highground Liberty Bell.
Thorp VFW Post 9057 will present Colors on the Plaza at 11 a.m.
Betty Sitler will be the guest speaker. She is the wife of Harold “Red” Sitler, who was captured at Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War and held as a POW for three years.
Coffee and cookies will be served.
Because of the COVID-19 extended and stricter state-mandated mask requirement, the ceremony will be held outdoors and the length of the event will be determined by the weather.
For questions or information about the ceremony, contact Bonnie at events@thehighground.us or call 715-743-4224.
Visit thehighground.us for event information.
