AMISH PRESENTATION: One of America’s most familiar yet widely misunderstood religious groups will be the focus of next week’s “Thursdays from the U” online lecture hosted by UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
Mark Louden, the Alfred L. Shoemaker, J. William Frey and Don Yoder professor of Germanic linguistics and director of the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies at UW-Madison, will provide an overview of the Old Order Amish community during his presentation, “Who are the Amish?”, which will be livestreamed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Louden will describe central aspects of Amish life and the Christian faith that anchors it.
There will be a special emphasis on Amish communities in Wisconsin, which has the fourth-largest population of any U.S. state.
A majority of Louden’s published research and public outreach center on Pennsylvania Dutch, varieties of German spoken in Europe and North America, and Yiddish.
In addition to his teaching and research, Louden serves as an interpreter and cultural mediator for Amish and Old Order Mennonite groups in the legal and health care systems.
To access the presentation, visit the “Thursdays from the U” webpage at barron.uwec.edu five to 10 minutes before the start of the event.
There you will find instructions for joining the live session, as well as the complete fall schedule and archived recordings.
The free series is sponsored by the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Foundation.
For more information about the weekly series, contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.
• • •
RACIAL JUSTICE: The Women’s Giving Circle’s Fall Educational Event, “Bringing Together Our Community: Racial Justice & Equality,” will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The free virtual event will look at the history of how we arrived at today’s environment and how stereotypes influence our everyday life.
The panel includes Heather Ann Moody, assistant professor of American Indian studies; Sandi Polzin, executive director of Hope Gospel Mission; Dale Taylor, former chairman of UW-Eau Claire’s department of allied health professions; and Pa Thao, executive director at The Black and Brown Women Power Coalition.
For more information about the Fall Educational Event and how to join it, send an email to info@eccfwi.org or call the Eau Claire Community Foundation at 715-552-3801.
The Women’s Giving Circle is a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
• • •
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding four classes in October:
• Financial Coffee Club, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14: Bring your financial questions and have a cup of coffee with an Edward Jones representative. Class is free.
• Retirement: Maximizing Social Security Benefits, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 15: Social Security is more than half of most retired households’ income. Understand your options and secure the highest income for you and your spouse. Learn the best age to file, how work and other resources affect benefits, and options if divorced. Class is free.
• Essential Oils-Detox and Renew, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21: During your cleansing and detoxification process, our bodies need proper nutrition. Class is free.
• Recovery and Treatment after Hip Replacement Surgery, 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22: This class will answer common questions and share tips about hip replacement recovery and rehabilitation. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
FALL CLEANUP: The annual fall cleanup event for The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville will be Thursday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 17.
The cleanup hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The Volunteer Appreciation Picnic will begin at noon on Saturday in the picnic area. Everyone is invited to attend.
Volunteers are asked to RSVP for the cleanup and picnic so organizers can plan cleaning activities and lunch accordingly.
Call Bonnie at 715-743-4224 or send an email to events@thehighground.us or museum@thehighground.us.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation has awarded $2,500 in 2020 scholarships to 10 dental and dental hygiene students in the state.
Stefan Idso of Eau Claire, a dental student entering his fourth year at Marquette School of Dentistry, received $5,000 as part of a WDA Foundation Tuition Scholarship Award.
Idso was selected based on academic achievement, motivation, character and financial need.
Students must also be within the top 20 state students in their class to be considered.
Brooke Thompson of Eau Claire, a dental hygiene student at Chippewa Valley Technical College, received a $500 scholarship.
Recipients of this scholarship must be Wisconsin residents who have excelled academically and are in need of financial assistance.
Since 2000, the WDA Foundation has awarded $262,500 in scholarships to dental and dental hygiene students.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area high school graduates are among the 650 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.
These scholarship winners join more than 3,300 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.
College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
This year, 167 colleges and universities are sponsoring about 4,100 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 92 private and 75 public institutions located in 43 states and the District of Columbia.
Levi Cox of Galesville, a graduate of Onalaska Luther High School, received the National Merit Gustavus Adolphus College Scholarship. He plans to major in chemistry.
Alexander Weaver of Hudson, a graduate of Hudson High School, received the National Merit University of Florida Scholarship. He plans to major in health care.
