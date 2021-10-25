SCHOLARSHIPS: Nearly 600 incoming freshmen received scholarships from UW-Eau Claire for the 2021-22 school year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria.
Following are some of the area recipients:
Osseo
• Rose Bohlinger, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
Rice Lake
• Sarah Buchli, Peter Sirianni Sr. Memorial Scholarship.
• Renee Iveland, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Maddie Kasper, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
River Falls
• Marcus Vitt, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Diversity Achievement Scholarship.
Roberts
• Olivia Cleary, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Spring Valley
• Nolan Stans, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Stanley
• Mallory Gustafson, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship.
• Marissa Gustafson, CARE Center Founders Scholarship, James R. Larson and Vicki Lord Larson Local Blugold Scholarship and Paul & Magdalena Reith Blugold Promise Scholarship.
Tony
• Elizabeth Nelson, Douglas & Kimberlie Meyer Weisenberger Blugold Promise Scholarship, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship.
Trempealeau
• Bri Hilton, 3M Freshman Accounting Scholarship and Larry Ozzello Freshman Accounting Scholarship.
Whitehall
• Allison Koepke, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
• • •
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Augusta Library is hosting a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Augusta City Hall, 145 W. Lincoln St.
This fundraising event features a variety of books and movies for all ages with sale proceeds being used toward buying new books for middle and high school students to keep and enjoy over summer vacation.
For more information or to donate books or volunteer for the sale, contact the Augusta Memorial Public Library by calling 715-286-2070 or by sending an email to aulib@augustalibrary.org.
• • •
CVTC OPEN HOUSE: Chippewa Valley Technical College is holding its fall open house from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
The open house will allow participants to learn about more than 115 programs at CVTC.
“The fall open house is a great time to start exploring programs at CVTC,” said Katy Kiley, CVTC’s college specialist.
“All of our college programs will be represented, and people can learn about those from our instructors,” she said. “This is a way for people to find their future.”
Open house participants will also be able to tour the Business Education and Health Education centers; explore services available to students such as Student Life, Academic Support and Diversity Resources; and learn about the admissions process.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the in-person event including masking indoors and physically distancing when possible.
To register for the open house, visit cvtc.edu/events/fall-open-house.
• • •
AWARD: Emily Barth received the University Staff Appreciation Award for September at UW-Stout.
Barth, of Eau Claire, is a University Services program associate in the Campus Card office.
Barth received a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 16th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
LIONS FELLOWSHIP: Bill Brunstad of the Chippewa Falls Lions Club has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Clubs International Foundation.
The fellowship is named after the Lions founder and is the foundation’s highest honor.
Brunstad was recognized for his ongoing service contributions to his club and the Chippewa Falls area.
Brunstad has been a member of the Chippewa Falls Lions Club for 20 years and is a chairman of the club’s Checks for Charity event.
From staff reports