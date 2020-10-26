LEOPOLD AWARD: Brian Maliszewski of Independence is one of five finalists for the 2020 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the prestigious award recognizes farmers and foresters who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat in their care.
In Wisconsin the $10,000 award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
Maliszewski grows corn, soybeans, alfalfa and rye on rolling hills of erodible land.
He experiments with cover crop varieties and no-till planting methods to decrease soil erosion, build organic matter, improve earthworm activity and promote soil health.
As chairman of the Buffalo/Trempealeau Farmer Network, Maliszewski partners with Pheasants Forever on providing bird habitat by planting cover crops.
• • •
ORIGAMI CRANES NEEDED: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville recognized the International Day of Peace in September with an open community event at the Earthen Dove Effigy Mound.
A display of origami cranes, a symbol of peace, was placed near the Dove for the program.
Origami cranes will continue to be made and collected with the goal of gathering 1,000 cranes to be displayed in December 2021 as part of a healing exhibit remembering the cost of war.
The public is invited to create and donate origami cranes made with 6-inch origami or craft paper to be a part of the 2021 exhibit.
For more information, contact Theresa at museum@thehighground.us or call 715-743-4224.
• • •
AWARD: Professor Markie Twist, a member of UW-Stout’s human development and family studies department, received the Carl Whitaker Award from the Wisconsin Association of Marriage and Family Therapy.
The award honors an association member who contributes to the field of marriage and family therapy in creative or innovative ways.
In 2016, Twist started “Sex Speak Sessions,” at which people can meet with sexuality-based educators for confidential, frank and nonjudgemental discussions.
Twist said she is proud to be a Carl Whitaker Award recipient.
“During my master’s in marriage and family therapy at the University of Louisiana at Monroe, I became truly fascinated by the experiential therapy work of Carl Whitaker,” she said.
“I appreciated his transparency, use of humor and ability to therapeutically join with everyday people,” Twist said.
UW-Stout faculty Dale Hawley and Bruce Kuehl have previously received the award.
• • •
YOUTH COUNCIL: Four area residents are among 15 members named to the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
They are Haley Beukema of New Richmond, Kendra Goplin of Osseo, Adaire MacSwain of Hudson and Lauren Thompson of Woodville.
These members will serve a one-year term, receiving a certificate of completion at the end of their service.
“Congratulations to the first members of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. These students are outstanding representatives of the future of Wisconsin agriculture, and their insights will be incredibly valuable to our department and the entire industry,” said Randy Romanski, secretary designee of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
“We are excited to engage with these young people to promote agricultural career opportunities, share resources available for farmers, and discuss agricultural policy development,” he said.
The purpose of the council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of DATCP’s interactions with Wisconsin’s agriculture industry.
Council members will attend monthly virtual sessions, hearing presentations and engaging in discussion.
• • •
UNIVERSITY RANKING: UW-Eau Claire ranks eighth among the top public regional universities in the Midwest in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Colleges listing.
This is the 26th straight year U.S. News has named UW-Eau Claire a top Midwestern public university.
UW-Eau Claire is ranked 39th among the 156 public and private Midwestern universities on the U.S. News list.
“We are proud to be included in this list of outstanding universities for 26 consecutive years, and this recognition is further proof that UW-Eau Claire’s commitment to put students first is making a difference,” Chancellor James Schmidt said.
“Our faculty and staff are passionate about creating a transformative educational experience for all our students,” he said. “The fact that we continue to be recognized as a university that helps Pell Grant students succeed is directly tied to our mission to be an inclusive university, regardless of a student’s background or socioeconomic status. All that we are doing to help bridge the opportunity gap is important for our students, our community and our state.”
The rankings are based on U.S. News’ criteria that includes peer assessment, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources, graduation rate performance and alumni giving.
