SCHOLARSHIPS: Nearly 300 scholarships have been awarded to Northwood Technical College students for the fall semester.
Following are some of the area recipients, their programs and their scholarships:
River Falls
• Jayda Anderson, accounting, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.
Roberts
• Paige Blanchard, pre-associate degree nursing, Cripe Family Scholarship.
Somerset
• Samantha Kojonen, veterinary technician, New Richmond Alumni Association Scholarship.
• Matthew Wolner, machine tooling technics, Curtiss and Elaine La Mirande Anderson Scholarship.
Spring Valley
• Tyler Kennett, agricultural power and equipment technician, Robert Knowles Scholarship.
Turtle Lake
• Gina Allen, medical administrative professional, Rice Lake Area Men’s Club.
• Kaylee Buck, business management, King/Pich Scholarship.
• Bobbie June, early childhood education, Charlie and Juanita Peterson Scholarship.
• Brianna Yager, nursing-associate degree, 40 and 8 St. Croix County Post 1485 Scholarship.
Weyerhaeuser
• Tanesha Good, medical coding specialist, Lynn Fowler Memorial Scholarship.
Whitehall
• Ashley Sells, paramedic technician, VaL Peltier Memorial Scholarship.
Wilson
• Kaitlyn Aamodt, early childhood education, Onan Family Scholarship-New Richmond.
BEST VALUE COLLEGE: UW-Eau Claire is among the colleges and universities that provide the best value for students, according to a list compiled by finance technology company SmartAsset and published in University Business magazine.
In the list of Best Value Colleges, UW-Eau Claire is one of five schools in Wisconsin to make the list and is ranked 89th in the nation.
SmartAsset evaluated universities on tuition, student living costs, retention rates, financial aid and average starting salary.
For the ranking, SmartAsset obtained information from sources that include the National Center for Education Statistics, Payscale earnings reports and the Institute for College Access & Success.
SET IN BRICK: Former members of Chippewa Valley Technical College boards have been honored with their names on bricks embedded near the flagpole outside the college’s Business Education Center.
Paul Kohler, Foundation Board; Jerry Shea, Foundation Board; Colleen Bates, CVTC District Board; Paul Bauer, CVTC District Board; and Megen Elliott, Alumni Board; were honored.
Each year, the CVTC Foundation honors board members who have reached the end of their terms.
“We’re so grateful for the dedication and commitment of our board members to our college, our mission, and our students,” said Karen Kohler, executive director of institutional advancement.
From staff reports
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
