SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding six classes in November:
• Cardio Hi/Low Intensity Interval Training, 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 3-24: Get a full cardio workout emphasizing the shoulders, arms, back, core. glutes and legs. Class fee is $7.
• Get Fit Class, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: This class includes full body stretches, strengthening exercises, using lightweights, elastic tubing or simply your own body with a variety of movements to increase heart rate. Class is free.
• Line Dance, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, Nov. 5-19 for advanced dancers, 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays, Nov. 5-19 for medium dancers, and 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 3-24 for medium dancers: Polish up on your dancing. Fee for each class is $2 for members and $3 for nonmembers.
• Step Class, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Fridays, Nov. 6-20: Class allows you to work at your level of fitness using a step platform to increase cardio and overall strength. Moves can be performed on a step or on the floor. Class fee is $5.
• Essential Oils-Live Naturally, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18: Learn about sharing natural options for energy, focus, relief, relaxation and overall well being. Class is free.
• Recovery and Treatment after Hip Replacement Surgery, 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19: There are many moving parts when it comes to recovery after surgery, especially a major one like hip replacement. Get your common questions answered and share tips about hip replacement recovery and rehabilitation. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: On-site volunteers are needed for Stepping Stones’ twice-monthly pop up food pantries in Ridgeland and Sand Creek.
On the first and third Thursday of each month (except holidays), help is needed as follows:
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sand Creek Community Center, E9311 Highway I.
• 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ridgeland Community Center, 200 Diamond St.
Duties include assisting Stepping Stones’ Pop Up drivers with one-hour food distribution, logging visits, and distributing pre-packaged food items to each patron’s car.
Since these distributions take place outdoors in the community centers’ parking lots, volunteers need to be dressed and prepared for inclement weather and be able to lift up to 50 pounds.
If interested and able to help, contact Kris Pawlowski, food pantry coordinator, at 715-235-2920, or by email at foodpantry@steppingstonesdc.org.
JEANS AND JEWELS: The Community Foundation of Dunn County’s Jeans and Jewels Gala will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
This year’s gala will not be held in person. Instead, the event’s auctions, raffles and an altered version of Dessert Dash will be held virtually.
All raffle tickets will be distributed offline and can be purchased by contacting the CFDC at 715-232-8019.
The usual silent and live auctions will be combined into a virtual auction that can be accessed by registering for free at jeansandjewels.givesmart.com.
While participation in the event is free, tickets can be optionally purchased in the form of a Gala in a Box, a care package filled with wine, snacks and other goodies for you to enjoy the evening of the event.
The evening will also be accompanied by a live stream program that will begin at 6 p.m. The program will feature speakers, video presentations and raffle drawings.
The virtual auction will close between 9 and 10 p.m.
AWARD: L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., has given its 2019 Distinguished Service Award to Brenda Brant.
Brant is a longtime volunteer. She is the 13th recipient of the award.
Brant has participated in countless library events and programs.
Ten years ago, Brant joined the Friends of the Library and has served as its secretary, vice president and president.
In that time, she used her technical and professional skills to create a donation database.
Brant has also advised on ways to modernize and make the organization more efficient.
Brant has also served on the library’s board of directors and has traveled to Madison to speak with legislators about the importance of libraries to Wisconsin’s communities.
“I’m proud of the volunteer work I’ve done so far because not only has it helped me grow professionally and personally, but I believe I really have made a difference for something I’m passionate about,” Brant said.
“The library is so much more than a building,” she said. “It’s a vibrant, ever changing and evolving space. I’m so lucky to have this library in my life, and I hope to continue work with others to make it even better.”
The library’s Distinguished Service Award is presented annually to a community member who has served the library in a significant way.
Criteria include significant contributions in at least one of four areas: generosity of time and spirit; the ability to inspire others to service; extraordinary contributions to a library-related issue; and particularly notable accomplishments in service to library customers or staff.
For more information on library programs and services, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
