PET FOOD DRIVE: The 2022 Pet Food Drive for St. Francis Food Pantry will be held from Tuesday through Dec. 15.
All donations of non-perishable pet food items, toys and litter, as well as cash donations, are welcome.
The Pet Food Drive is sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Cat Club, Pet Food Plus and Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital. Donations will be delivered to St. Francis Food Pantry.
Collection bins will be available at the following businesses: Barks and Recreation, Dogtopia, Eau Claire Animal Hospital, embark, Healthy Pet Animal Hospital, Kindness Animal Hospital, Lake Wissota Animal Hospital, Northside Pet Hospital, Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, Pet Food Plus, Riverview Animal Hospital, The Ark, Tropic Waters Pet Center and Westgate Animal Hospital.
Checks should be made payable to the Chippewa Valley Cat Club. Monetary donations may be made at any donation site or mailed to Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, 4616 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
• • •
FALL OPEN HOUSE: Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Fall Open House will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
Attendees can register to win a gift card and $250 CVTC scholarship.
Attendees can tour the Business Education and Health Education centers, explore services available to students such as Student Life, Academic Support and Diversity Resources, learn about the admissions process and even apply at the event.
The Fall Open House is a great time to start exploring programs at CVTC,” said Katie Kiley, CVTC college specialist. “All of our college programs will be represented, and people can learn about those from our instructors. This is a way for people to find their future.”
• • •
INVASIVE PLANTS: How should we view these plants? Does it matter if we think about plants new to our region as “invasive,” “nonnative” or nonlocal?”
Michael Heim will present “Perspectives on Invasive Plants” on Thursday as part of the “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
Heim, a faculty member at the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University in Hayward, will speak from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, at the Rice Lake campus.
Heim will explore questions such as: How should we view these plants? Does it matter if we think about plants new to our region as invasive, nonnative or nonlocal? What makes a new plant good or bad?
He will discuss these terms, along with biological considerations that often are overlooked when implementing management decisions regarding these flora.
Heim teaches courses in the natural sciences and is the agriculture and natural resources degree program advisor at the community college. He has a longtime interest in plant ecology, paleobotany and the biology of adventive species, those living outside their native range. He also studies relict plants, remnants of otherwise extinct species.
Heim’s home is located on the Kettle Moraine in Sawyer County, where he gardens and studies all sorts of hardy plants from kiwifruit to cacti.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
COLLEGE RANKINGS: U.S. News & World Report has again named UW-River Falls a Best Regional University, a Top Public University, and a Top Performer on Social Mobility.
Schools are ranked according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence.
“To be recognized nationally for UW-RF’s excellence in teaching and learning is something to be celebrated,” Chancellor Maria Gallo said.
“Our faculty, instructors, advisers and employees are dedicated to the success of our students. The recognition by U.S. News & World Report is a reflection of that commitment,” she said.
