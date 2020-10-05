CVTC SCHOLARSHIPS: Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 351 scholarships totaling $336,889 during the 2019-20 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients and the names of their scholarships:
• Mondovi: Victoria Anderson, Dental Hygienist Faculty Scholarship.
Carrie Moyer, Willard E. Pynn Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and the Woita & Associates Financial Literacy Scholarship.
Alissa Hopp, Women in Non-Traditional Careers Scholarship.
• New Auburn: Whitley Harelstad, Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship and the CVTC Alumni Association Study Abroad Scholarship.
• New Richmond: Jennah Wilson, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
• Osseo: Nolan Dimmitt, CVTC Excellence Endowment Scholarship.
Abigail Brandt, Robert Benedict Memorial Scholarship for Students With Disabilities Endowment.
• Owen: Marcus Ackerman, Don & Mary Samuelson Endowment Scholarship.
Joanna Fox, Pamela Hanson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Pepin: Britney Fayerweather, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
• Plum City: Robert Brunner, Shawn M. Sillman Memorial Auto Collision Repair & Refinish Technician Endowed Scholarship.
Justin Fleishauer, Steen Construction of Osseo Scholarship.
• Prairie Farm: Stephanie Conder, Julie Furst-Bowe Leadership Scholarship.
• Prescott: Nicole Torgerson, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Reina Moist, Helen Baetke Rizzi Endowment Scholarship.
• Ridgeland: Teala Anne Mayer, Escoffier Excellence Endowment Scholarship, Locavore Women in Culinary Scholarship, and the Reinhart Family Endowment Scholarship.
• River Falls: Cindy Bartels, CVTC Adult Opportunity Endowment Scholarship.
Marilyn Beauchman, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Jennifer Weber, Ruth R. Peterson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
• Roberts: Rebecca Naber, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
• Sheldon: Jacob Burch, Jerome Contney Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Alec Cegler, Stuart T. Nesbit EPD Scholarship.
Megan Saltness, Wisconsin Health Information Management Association Scholarship.
• Somerset: Keith Lahde, Lavern G. Soper Memorial Scholarship.
• Stanley: Stephanie Koch, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship and the Gale & Jan Otterholt Allied Medical Endowment Scholarship.
Juliana Lahner, Calli & Orville Andrus Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
Victoria Kramar, CVTC Adult Opportunity Endowment Scholarship and the CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Sara Swope, Eau Claire Area Master Gardeners’ Association Scholarship.
Trisha Wahler, John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship and the P.E.O. Chapter AF Eau Claire Scholarship.
• Strum: Dena Olson, 3M Map Scholarship.
Joshua Bockus, Gerald H. Jacobson Endowment Scholarship.
Jonathan Fry Jr., Taylor Machine Inc. Scholarship.
• Thorp: Diana Copus, Francis C. Sorrentino Memorial Scholarship.
Michael Anderson, IT-Software Developer Program Enrollment Scholarship.
Alexander Tyznik, Lavern G. Soper Memorial Scholarship.
McDenna Lacanne, Prevea Health New Student Scholarship.
Rebekka Kott, R.E. Carter Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
BoJaymes Baehr, Xcel Energy Electrical Power Distribution Scholarship.
• Trempealeau: Matthew Harmes, Dick Klatt Memorial Welding Endowment Scholarship.
• Turtle Lake: Ashley Bauer, Bloomer Fire & EMS Scholarship, Braylen Mero Memorial Scholarship and the Menomonie Paid On-Call Firefighter Jack Ganzemiller Scholarship.
• Whitehall: James Smith, Silicon Graphics Inc. Endowment Scholarship.
Mitchell Thompson, WJR Endowment Scholarship.
• Woodville: Rachel Eastgate, Julia Stoffa Memorial Scholarship.
• • •
GRANTS: Food Animal Concerns Trust, a nonprofit organization that promotes the safe and humane production of meat, milk and eggs, recently awarded emergency mini-grants to two area farms, Cylon Rolling Acres in Deer Park and New Columbia Acres in Boyceville.
Cylon Rolling Acres is a grass-based livestock farm owned by Leslie Svacina.
The farm used its grant to buy ice pack box liners for shipping frozen meat. The liners maintain the proper temperature for their customers who prefer direct shipment.
New Columbia Acres focuses on regenerative agriculture. It is owned by James and Sarah Paquette.
The farm used its grant to buy a new refrigerator to manage inventory of its eggs and store milk from a nearby farmer.
• • •
SCHOLAR ATHLETE: Leah Crist of Chippewa Falls, a student at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., was named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete for the 2019-20 school year.
Criteria for earning this distinction include reaching at least junior status and maintaining a cumulative 3.5 grade point average or higher.
The University of the Cumberlands athletic department set a new school record as 134 student-athletes were named 2019-2020 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
• • •
GRADUATED: Laura Stolp of Eau Claire has graduated from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle.
Her medical degree is in internal medicine and pediatrics.
Stolp started her residency at the University of Minnesota Hospitals in June.
Stolp is a 2008 Memorial High School graduate and graduated from UW-La Crosse in 2013.
• • •
AWARD: Cheyenn Nardin of Chippewa Falls, who is majoring in professional writing and publishing, was named a winner in the 2020 UW-Whitewater University Writing Awards.
Nardin received the Outstanding award in the Research Paper category or categories for the piece titled “Janelle Monae-A Star Image Analysis.”
Twenty-two students were chosen to receive awards in nine categories.
• • •
GRANT: Lions Club International Foundation has awarded a $10,000 COVID-19 Relief Grant to the Marshfield Clinic Health System to purchase personal protective equipment for their area clinics.
The grant is on behalf of the 46 Lions Clubs and 1,628 Lions members in Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pierce, Pepin, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Volunteer Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, an auxiliary group dedicated to advancing health care and hospital initiatives, gave $1,000 scholarships to six area students.
The Volunteer Partners group has been awarding scholarships for more than four decades to local students who plan to or are already attending school for a degree in a health-related field.
This year’s recipients are:
• Alissa Benson, attending UW-La Crosse.
• Jillian Filtz, attending UW-Eau Claire.
• Maria Friedel, a Chippewa Falls High School graduate attending Winona State University.
• Toni McManus, a St. Joseph’s Hospital colleague attending Ottawa University online.
• Keyton Solberg, a Chippewa Falls High School graduate attending Viterbo University.
• Alexis Zenner, a Chippewa Falls High School graduate attending UW-Eau Claire.
Proceeds from annual fundraising efforts, such as the steak fry and book sales, are used to fund the scholarships.
• • •
AARP GRANT: Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity, which serves Rusk, Burnett, Polk and Washburn counties, has been selected as a 2020 AARP Community Challenge Grantee.
The organization is one of only 184 grantees selected from across the 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and only one of four in Wisconsin.
“We were frankly shocked and thrilled to find out that we were selected to receive this grant,” said Jennifer Johnson, executive director of Wild Rivers Habitat for Humanity.
“We were competing against much larger organizations from all across the nation, and oftentimes we feel like the impact we do is lost in the noise, so to speak, because we service such a rural area,” she said.
“It’s incredibly validating to see that our success is being recognized on a national level,” Johnson said.
The grant will allow the organization to create a tool-lending library so homeowners and renters with limited resources can borrow needed equipment for maintaining their homes.
The library will include a variety of power and hand tools for all types of home improvement and maintenance projects.
