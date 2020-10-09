HONOR ROLL: Erika Simmons of Blair, a graduate of Melrose-Mindoro High School and member of the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team, has been named to the 2019-20 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
Simmons, who was a freshman in 2019-20, is majoring in biology.
To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have a 3.0 grade point average.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Elk Mound High School Alumni Scholarship Fund awarded scholarships to six spring graduates.
To be considered for the scholarships, the students had to write an essay and participate in interviews.
Following are the recipients:
• Hailey Blaskowski, daughter of Adam and Jennifer Blaskowski, received a $1,000 scholarship.
She is attending UW-Madison to study biology.
Blaskowski participated in volleyball, basketball and softball. She was the student school board representative and a member of the prom committee.
Blaskowski was also a member of the E-Club and National Honor Society. She volunteered at the Community Table and Our House Senior Living Memory Care.
• Addie Grossbier, daughter of Randy and Stephany Grossbier, received a $1,000 scholarship.
She is attending Iowa State University to study agriculture business.
Grossbier was active in 4-H, serving as her club’s president and vice president. She also held leadership roles with the Dunn County Horse Project and Dunn County Youth Activities Council.
Grossbier belonged to the Future Business Leaders of America and served as secretary of her school’s chapter. She was also a livestock judge.
Grossbier volunteered at her church and packed Christmas gifts for needy children. She helped at Ruby’s Pantry and the Dunn County United Way carnival, and planted flowers on Mound Hill in Elk Mound.
• Kendall Nigon, son of Michael and Barbara Nigon, received a $500 scholarship.
He is studying mechanical engineering at Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Nigon’s school activities included FFA, Student Council, class president, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, baseball, powerlifting, golf and serving as a freshman mentor.
Nigon’s community activities included visiting nursing homes and volunteering for Ruby’s Pantry, Tuesday’s Table, Eau Claire Community Table, Feed My People and OneFest.
He was also a set-up or clean-up person at craft fairs, graduations, school concerts and powerlifting events.
• Sophie Cedarblade, daughter of Mark and Shelly Cedarblade, received a $500 scholarship.
She is studying finance at UW-La Crosse.
Cedarblade’s extracurricular activities included softball, volleyball and basketball. She was a member of Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society and the Elk Mound High School E-Club, and was a student representative to the Elk Mound school board.
Community volunteer activities for Cedarblade were at the Eau Claire Community Table, Feed My People and Elk Mound High School Livestream. She was an employee at The Natural Touch Landscaping and Green Point Construction.
• Amanda Holzer, daughter of Kelly Holzer, received a $500 scholarship.
She is attending UW-Milwaukee to study conservation and environmental science.
Holzer’s extracurricular activities included Science Olympiad, Academic Decathlon, archery, band, color guard, choir, theater, cheerleading, E-Club, golf, dance and the National Honor Society.
Holzer’s community activities included Dunn County Democrats, Dunn County Humane Society, craft sale babysitting, Feed My People, Bolton Refuge House, Polar Plunge and Holt International.
• Seth Hazen, son of Kyle and Natalie Hazen, received a $500 scholarship.
He is attending UW-Madison to study industrial engineering.
Hazen’s extracurricular activities included track and field, cross country, Science Olympiad, Academic Decathlon, forensics, National Honor Society and Student Council.
Hazen’s community activities included Boy Scouts, karate and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
• • •
DONATION: The Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire has given $25,000 to Acres For Joy in Eleva as part of its 100-year signature project.
Acres For Joy helps individuals, especially children, through life’s challenges.
The money will be used to help with the physical expansion of current structures on the property.
• • •
SELECTED: Ella Stein of Hudson, a graduate of Hudson High School, is among 36 students who have been selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts.
This is the second cohort for the center, which opened last fall.
“We continue to see an increase in the number of very qualified and wildly creative applicants to the Carson Center,” said founding director Megan Elliott.
“We have a very thorough and highly competitive application process to find the right students who will thrive in our rigorous academic program and become the next creative technology leaders,” she said.
While 29 of the 36 students hail from Nebraska, this year’s cohort also includes students from Alabama, Iowa, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
A key part of the Carson Center’s curriculum is preparing students for disruptive forces in artificial intelligence and data streaming that have changed the face of several industries, including film.
