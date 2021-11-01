UW-EAU CLAIRE AWARDS: Five UW-Eau Claire alumni recently received awards.
President’s Award
Brandon Riechers received this award, which recognizes outstanding professional or personal achievements and service to UW-Eau Claire.
Riechers received bachelor of business administration degrees in finance and management information systems in 1998 and 2003, respectively, and a master’s degree in business administration in 2017.
Riechers is president and CEO of Royal Credit Union, an institution that has 240,000 members.
Riechers joined RCU in 1996 and has worked in a variety of areas in the credit union including branch operations, compliance, IT and training. Prior to becoming CEO in 2017, he was the executive vice president and chief lending officer.
Riechers serves on the UW-Eau Claire Foundation board of directors, the Eau Claire Confluence Arts Inc., and the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. He is the current board chairman for the Wisconsin Credit Union League.
Outstanding Recent Alumnus Award
Benjamin Griswold, who earned a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2013, received this award, which acknowledges the special achievements and great promise of alumni who are within 15 years of their graduation from UW-Eau Claire.
Griswold manages the employee assistance program at Optum in Eden Prairie, Minn., creating more affordable and accessible avenues to mental health care.
Before moving to Optum, Griswold co-founded Wildflyer Coffee in Minneapolis, a non-profit organization focusing on employment and life-skill training for youth aged 16-24 who are experiencing homelessness and housing instability.
Griswold lives in Minneapolis, where he volunteers as a tutor, coach and mentor with the DinoMights urban youth hockey organization. He is enrolled as a student in the master’s of theology program at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.
Alumni Distinguished Achievement Award
Three people received this award, which recognizes service to the community, state or nation in a manner that brings credit upon the recipient and the university.
Sherrill Smith, who earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1985, is the dean of nursing and a professor at the University of Wyoming.
Smith attributes her nursing success to her preparation and experiences as an undergraduate at UW-Eau Claire. She said the education preparation, along with the leadership opportunities in the UW-Eau Claire Student Nurses Association, were instrumental in developing the path and skills that have shaped her career.
Smith received a master’s degree in nursing from Wright State University and a doctorate in nursing education from the University of Northern Colorado.
Smith began her professional career as an active duty Air Force nurse and remained a nurse reservist after leaving active duty. She was selected Air Force Nurse of the Year in 2005 and retired in the rank of colonel in 2011.
Eric Jergenson earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1993. As an FBI special agent, he is credited with helping to thwart a 2009 planned al-Qaeda terrorist attack on New York City’s subway system, earning the U.S. Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service, the Justice Department’s highest civilian honor.
After the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, Jergenson dedicated his life’s work to helping prevent such tragedies, working as an officer in federal courts in Baltimore and Chicago. He joined the FBI after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and was assigned to the joint terrorism task force in Denver, where he was the lead investigator on the team that prevented the subway suicide bombing.
Jergenson currently oversees investigations involving civil rights violations and public corruption matters for the FBI.
Christopher Gleason, who received a bachelor’s degree in music education in 1997, is one of four finalists for the National Teacher of the Year Award.
Gleason is a middle school music educator in the Sun Prairie School District and has been an engagement specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, delivering presentations at universities, school districts and conferences across the state.
Gleason’s bands have performed throughout Wisconsin, including in the Capitol rotunda, and the middle school band he directs commissioned 13 world-renowned composers in its ComMission Possible Project.
He has had leadership roles in state music organizations, has taught workshops regionally, nationally and internationally, and been nominated for teaching excellence awards.
Gleason was the Wisconsin Middle School Teacher of the Year and a national finalist in 2017.
• • •
GINGERBREAD HOUSES: Get into the holiday spirit and start dreaming, planning and building your one-of-a-kind gingerbread house to enter into the Chippewa Valley Museum’s Annual Gingerbread Contest.
Online registration runs from today through Nov. 20 at cvmuseum.com.
There is a $5 registration fee per entry.
To celebrate Star Wars: The Nostalgia Awakens, on view at the museum through the end of this year, the museum is encouraging Star Wars-themed entries.
The 2021 contest will include both an in-person and a virtual display.
The hybrid Gingerbread Display will be viewable Dec. 4-18 online at cvmuseum.com and in person at the museum in Carson Park.
All entries will be presented online for Fan Favorite voting, which will determine prize winners for the best history-themed and Star Wars-themed submissions.
For the in-museum display, guidelines regarding size and ingredients apply.
The contest will divide in-person entries into four judged categories: Child, Teen, Adult and Group or Family.
Only the in-person displays at the museum will be categorized and eligible for judged awards. Judging will take place Dec. 4.
Registration and contest guidelines are available at cvmuseum.com/get-involved/gingerbread-houses.
• • •
RUNOFF DISCUSSION: Tyler Gruetzmacher, a conservationist for Barron County, and Jim Kusilek, who owns and operates Four Mile Creek Dairy in Hillsdale, will team up to present “CAFO Dairy Farm: A Good Neighbor?” for the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County “Thursdays at the U” lecture from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Room 234 in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.
Since Barron County has a diverse landscape with farms, lakes and forests, Gruetzmacher works with all types of landowners to aid them in achieving compliance with the state standards to reduce runoff.
Much of the department’s work has transitioned to increasing the health of the soil so that productivity increases while decreasing loss of topsoil.
Gruetzmacher and Kusilek will discuss how farms or concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) work to balance productivity with reducing runoff from the acreage and keeping as much carbon in the soil as possible.
They will describe the four steps Four Mile Creek Dairy takes to achieve soil health including armoring the soil, minimizing soil disturbance, increasing plant diversity, keeping a living root and integrating livestock.
The “Thursdays at the U” weekly series is free and open to the public.
For more information about the series, contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
CRAFT FAIR: A Holiday Craft Fair, sponsored by the Elmwood Enrichment Council, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Elmwood Auditorium, 323 W. Winter Ave., Elmwood.
Food will be available for purchase.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Libby Bygd of Boyceville High School and Emilee Burcham-Scofield of Colfax High School as the September Youth of the Month.
Bygd, a senior, is a member of the National Honor Society, has showed leadership as a class vice president for three years, and has been a four-year member of Boyceville’s Science Olympiad team.
In addition to being a four-year member of the Student Council, Bygd has lettered in volleyball and softball, where she was recognized as all-conference her junior year.
Outside of school, Bygd has been part of her church’s mission trips and youth choir. She plans to attend a four-year college or university.
Burcham-Scofield served as her class president at Colfax High School for three years, Student Council president in her senior year, and is a member of the National Honor Society and Letter Club.
She was selected by school faculty to attend the Wisconsin Leadership Seminar.
Burcham-Scofield has lettered in basketball, softball, cross country and bowling, and has been part of the Colfax Science Olympiad team.
She has been accepted at several colleges. She plans to study kinesiology and exercise science.
The Menomonie Optimist Club has served the youth of Dunn County for more than 45 years through programs such as Youth of the Month, dictionaries for every third-grade student in the county, scholarships and other youth-oriented programs.
From staff reports