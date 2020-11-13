PET FOOD DRIVE: Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, Pet Food Plus and Chippewa Valley Cat Club have again teamed up to hold their annual pet food drive through Dec. 15.
All donations collected will be delivered to St. Francis Food Pantry on Truax Boulevard.
All cash donations will be used to purchase additional food.
Donations of pet food, treats, and litter can be dropped off at the following locations in containers provided by Boxx Sanitation:
• Chippewa Veterinary Clinic.
• Dogtopia.
• Eau Claire Animal Hospital.
• embark.
• Gold’s Gym.
• Kindness Animal Hospital.
• Lake Wissota Animal Hospital.
• Northside Pet Hospital.
• Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital.
• Pet Food Plus.
• The Ark Animal Hospital.
• Tropic Waters.
Monetary donations should be made out by check to Chippewa Valley Cat Club. Checks can be dropped off or sent to Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, 4616 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Donations can also by made by Paypal to cvcats@hotmail.com.
• • •
HOLIDAY LIGHTS: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville is once again holding its Holiday Lights event.
Holiday Lights is a group of “Honor Stars” that will light up The Highground’s Plaza from Monday through March 1.
The stars are lit up with 25 LED lights that are integrated into the star.
A placard is included on the stars so loved ones can be honored during the holiday season.
The stars are $125 to sponsor the memorial each season.
To sponsor a star, visit thehighground.us, click on “Donate,” and then scroll to “Holiday Lights.” People may also call Kay at 715-743-4224 or send an email to donations@thehighground.us.
• • •
AWARD: Lyddia Marcott of Colby has received a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Marcott is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.
Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, and career development.
Marcott, a graduate student at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Baton Rouge, La., will use the money from the award to complete a Master of Science in pathologists’ assistant degree.
Marcott was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2016 at UW-Green Bay.
