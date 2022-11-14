TRAIN FASCINATION: Growing up in Trempealeau County, Arlyn Colby was fascinated by railroads. Whenever he noticed a train passing through town, he’d wonder, “Where does that train go?”
“I would have loved to have a train ride to see past my limited world at the time,” said Colby, who graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1966 with a degree in mathematics and a minor in physical education.
After retiring as a mathematics teacher and coach at Barron High School, Colby found time to pursue his interest in railroads, specifically the abandoned branch line railroads throughout west-central Wisconsin. He has since become an expert in the field, having published seven books on the topic over the last 15 years.
On Thursday, Colby will discuss his railroad research and writing as part of the “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County. His presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall at the Rice Lake campus.
Colby’s first book, “The Mondovi Line,” about the railroad that ran between Fairchild and Mondovi, near where he grew up, was published in 2008. He then wrote other books on other abandoned branch line railroads. The books will be available for purchase at Colby’s presentation.
“I love doing presentations for groups and have now done more than 60 of them,” Colby said. “I enjoy seeing the interest shown by attendees and hearing their experiences with railroads. Many have given me information that would have been great to use in the books.”
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
AWARD: Rhonda Petree has been named 2022 Distinguished Teacher of the Year at UW-River Falls.
Established in 1965, the award is the highest honor a faculty member can receive on campus. Awardees are nominated by current seniors and recent graduates and selected by the Distinguished Teacher Award Committee.
Petree is an instructor in the UW-River Falls English department and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages program, a position she has held since 2019.
Doug Margolis, an English professor at UW-River Falls, said Petree’s ability to connect with students is one of her greatest strengths.
“Teachers can tell a good story and see themselves as successful but, if they never connect with their students, they won’t be,” Margolis said. “First and foremost, you have to care, and Rhonda does that in spades.”
“I am so proud of this award,” Petree said. “It is an absolute career highlight and means that a lot of what I do is right.”
During the 2018-19 school year, Petree received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar award and was a visiting lecturer in Narva, Estonia.
• • •
AWARDS: Four alumni and friends of the university were honored this fall by the UW-Eau Claire Alumni Association.
Honorary Alumnus Award
William “Chops” Hancock received this award, which is presented to non-alumni or non-degreed alumni who have demonstrated great love and service to UW-Eau Claire or the greater community.
Hancock is a seventh-generation Floridian and citrus grower who left the Florida sun for Minnesota and now Wisconsin.
With his banking, development and real estate experience, he has been a member of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation and Blugold Real Estate Foundation boards.
Hancock has provided leadership in the foundation’s various real estate projects including Pablo Center at the Confluence and County Materials Complex projects.
Hancock relocated to Eau Claire permanently to provide on-the-ground support for the construction of the Sonnentag Event Center and John and Carolyn Sonnentag Fieldhouse. He also was involved in the Haymarket Landing and Aspenson Mogensen Hall projects.
Hancock and his wife, Diana, support nursing and photography scholarships through the UW-Eau Claire Foundation.
President’s Award
Jason Slaikeu and Libby Christensen received this award, which recognizes outstanding professional or personal achievements and service to UW-Eau Claire.
Slaikeu received a bachelor’s degree in biology from UW-Eau Claire in 1998.
Slaikeu, a vascular surgeon who also leads the orthopedic service line at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich., graduated with honors from UW-Eau Claire before earning his medical degree at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
Under Slaikeu’s leadership, Spectrum Health will break ground this fall on a 117,000-square-foot orthopedic health and performance center.
Slaikeu was an outstanding athlete at UW-Eau Claire and is a member of the Blugold Hall of Fame.
Christensen received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from UW-Eau Claire in 2004.
Christensen, principal program manager at Sumo Logic, started her career as a developer before moving across the country for an opportunity at a Seattle startup company.
As the startup grew, so did Christensen’s skills and confidence as a woman in tech. She is passionate about helping other women find themselves in the tech world.
Alumni Distinguished Achievement Award
Eugene Jenneman received this award, which recognizes distinguished service to the community, state or nation in a manner that brings credit upon the award recipient and UW-Eau Claire.
Jenneman received a bachelor’s degree in physical sciences from UW-Eau Claire in 1971.
Jenneman, who grew up on a dairy farm near Bloomer, worked part time while a UW-Eau Claire student in the university planetarium for Robert Elliott, professor of astronomy. He credits Elliott, who retired in 1996 and died earlier this year, for helping him secure his first museum job out of college at the Jesse Besser Museum in Alpena, Mich.
Jenneman worked in only three jobs in his career, including in Traverse City, Mich., helping to design and build the Dennos Museum Center. He was the museum’s founding executive director who oversaw the design, construction and opening of the fine arts museum in 1991. He retired after nearly 30 years at the center.
In recognition of his mentor, Jenneman established the Eugene Jenneman Award in honor of Elliott to provide financial support for a student pursuing an international educational experience.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area UW-Stout students are among 162 students nationwide who have received renewable scholarships from the Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation.
The local awardees and their majors are senior Starr Gong of Altoona, graphic design and interactive media; and senior Carrigan Heinz of Mondovi, graphic design and interactive media.
The foundation recently announced the 2022-23 awards, which totaled a record $551,000 to students at 83 universities and colleges. More than 600 students applied.
The foundation offers scholarships to students interested in pursuing careers related to the graphic communications industry and provides financial assistance to industry workers seeking to further their education.
• • •
AWARD: A longtime faculty member in the UW-Eau Claire kinesiology department has been recognized at his alma mater as a distinguished alumnus.
Marquell Johnson, who has taught at UW-Eau Claire since 2007, has received the 2022 UW-La Crosse Parker Distinguished Multicultural Alumni Award, which recognizes outstanding alumni who have contributed significantly to the improvement of multicultural understanding on campus and in their careers.
Johnson is a 2004 UW-La Crosse graduate.
Johnson has been a mentor and leader for thousands in adapted physical activity for nearly two decades.
“His academic focus and interest in adapted physical activity aligns with his genuine interest of enhancing the well-being of people across multiple backgrounds and reducing health disparities,” said Jeffrey McCubbin, professor and dean emeritus at Colorado State University. “He has been a role model for others by living an active and healthy lifestyle and encouraging others from marginalized groups to do the same thing.”
Johnson is a member of the Eau Claire school board. He also advises the Black Male Empowerment group, providing mentorship and leadership for African American men at UW-Eau Claire.
