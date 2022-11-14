TRAIN FASCINATION: Growing up in Trempealeau County, Arlyn Colby was fascinated by railroads. Whenever he noticed a train passing through town, he’d wonder, “Where does that train go?”

“I would have loved to have a train ride to see past my limited world at the time,” said Colby, who graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1966 with a degree in mathematics and a minor in physical education.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com