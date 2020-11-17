NATIVE PEOPLE: Heather Ann Moody will present “What Do You Know About Your Neighbors? Recognizing the Native Land and People in Your Community,” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday for UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays from the U” livestreamed lecture series.
Moody, an associate professor of American Indian studies at UW-Eau Claire, and an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, will provide an overview of the Tribal Nations of Wisconsin and UW-Eau Claire’s most recent land recognition statement, as well as strategies for incorporating it into your life or professional practice.
Based on personal experiences within UW-Eau Claire and K-12 classrooms in the Chippewa Valley, Moody will offer insights into common misperceptions.
Moody has taught American Indian studies at UW-Eau Claire since 2007. Her work centers around teaching and learning in relation to the incorporation of accurate American Indian curriculum in K-12 school and beyond.
She also works with surrounding school districts to implement Act 31, the state law that requires all students in Wisconsin to be taught about history, culture and tribal sovereignty of the state’s federally recognized Tribal Nations.
In addition to her teaching and work with area schools, Moody leads domestic intercultural immersion experiences for UW-Eau Claire students to Native communities and co-advises the university’s Inter-Tribal Student Council.
To access the livestreamed presentations, visit the “Thursdays from the U” webpage at barron.uwec.edu at least five to 10 minutes before the start of the event. There you will find instructions for joining the live session.
The series, which is free, is sponsored by the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County Foundation.
For more information about the weekly series, contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.
• • •
TOY DRIVE: Royal Credit Union and The Salvation Army have partnered again to present Giving Never Melts Away, RCU’s annual toy drive.
Giving Never Melts Away was created to assist families in need and bring smiles to children’s faces during the holidays.
To ensure that families do not go without this holiday season, the toy drive will switch to an online donation format.
Donations for Giving Never Melts Away will be collected on rcu.org/giving until Nov. 30.
”We are very thankful because this funding is so important to our families,” said Duana Bremer, social service director at The Salvation Army in New Richmond.
”The additional funds will be an extra blessing to our teens, who in normal years, are not able to be included in our Christmas program,” Bremer said. “Homeless families at our shelter are already in a tough situation and providing gifts for their children will ease their burden. I am looking forward to seeing many smiling faces on Christmas Day.”
As an extra incentive to donate, RCU is committing to match the funds raised up to $10,000.
Once the funds are received, they will be donated to The Salvation Army to purchase gifts for children of all ages in the communities that RCU serves throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
”We are beyond excited to have this opportunity to give back to the community once again this year,” said Jennifer McHugh, RCU’s vice president of community engagement.
”Last year we reached a record high in community participation and it is a great feeling to know that we can still help many families in need with this new online donation process,” she said.
Last year, more than 700 toys were collected and donated to The Salvation Army.
RECEIVED: Eric Doyle of Hudson was among 50 other students at the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio, who recently received a white lab coat at the College of Pharmacy’s White Coat Ceremony.
The ceremony signifies the students’ entrance into the third year of the six-year program, which is the first year of professional courses in the College of Pharmacy.
• • •
PACKERS GRANTS: Sixteen area organizations are among 237 civic and charitable groups throughout the state of Wisconsin that will receive grants totaling $1 million from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.
“We’re proud to award $1 million through our annual Packers Foundation grants this year, a year in which many nonprofits are seeing a greater need in their communities due to the pandemic,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said.
“So many people from the recipient organizations are on the front lines, and we are inspired by them and honored to help as they continue to serve those in need every day,” he said.
This year’s grant cycle focused on organizations that will direct the funds toward the need areas of elderly, homelessness, human services and hunger.
The grants awarded by the foundation must be used for the specific program or initiative for which the organizations applied.
These grants are not recurring and the 2020 recipient organizations will not be eligible to apply for grants again until 2023.
Following are the area recipients:
• Barron County Office on Aging.
• Family House on Heart Island in Barron.
• Options for Women-Menomonie.
• UW-Stout.
• Anu Family Services in Eau Claire.
• Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire.
• L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire.
• Sofas for Service in Eau Claire.
• The Community Table in Eau Claire.
• Assistance & Resource Center in Pierce County.
• Our Neighbors’ Place in Pierce County.
• Plum City Food Pantry.
• Operation Help in St. Croix County.
• Salvation Army-Grace Place in St. Croix County.
• United Way of St. Croix Valley.
• Westfields Hospital & Clinic Foundation of St. Croix County.
From staff reports