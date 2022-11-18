SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.

The program will be about Marcus Thrane, the labor movement leader in Norway. Thrane lived in Eau Claire with his son and died here.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com