SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
The program will be about Marcus Thrane, the labor movement leader in Norway. Thrane lived in Eau Claire with his son and died here.
The public is welcome and lunch will be served.
• • •
DONATION: The Royal Credit Union Foundation made a $500,000 gift dedicated to the construction of Freedom Park Center in New Richmond.
The 17,400-square-foot facility will include three major sections: the Veterans Center, Senior Center, and the Community Event Center. It will also offer a commercial kitchen, concession stand and meeting rooms for public use.
Freedom Park Center will be located on Hatfield Lake and will enhance the surrounding walking trails, picnic areas and city soccer and football fields.
The project is a public/private partnership between the city of New Richmond and VFW Post 10818.
“The Freedom Park Center is not only going to make a difference for veterans. It’s going to contribute to the seniors who built this community and to our future, our youth. It impacts everyone,” said Dave Green, chairman of the Freedom Park fundraising committee.
“The RCU Foundation saw how Freedom Park Center will be a valuable asset to the New Richmond community,” New Richmond Mayor Jim Zajkowski said.
“They stepped up and believed in the project, which will benefit veterans, seniors and youth in our community. They hit a home run for New Richmond,” he said.
Freedom Park Center is scheduled to be completed in 2023 and open to the public in 2024.
• • •
AWARD: Douglas Faulkner, professor of geography at UW-Eau Claire, is the recipient of the 2022 Faculty Mentor Award by the Geosciences Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research.
“This national award recognizes the outstanding mentoring Dr. Faulkner provides undergraduate students engaged in student-faculty collaborative research,” said Erica Benson, interim director of the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs at UW-Eau Claire.
“Moreover, it is a testament to the reputation of UW-Eau Claire as a leader in undergraduate research,” she said.
Faulkner said he is “honored beyond words” to be recognized for the mentoring work he does with his students.
Faulkner, who has devoted his career to undergraduate education, said he considers mentoring students in research to be critical to his work as an educator because it provides students with a transformative learning experience.
• • •
AWARD: Nathaniel Sheehan of Eau Claire received a Love of Learning Award worth $500 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Sheehan is one of 200 students to receive the award.
Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, and career development.
Sheehan, a graduate student at the University of Kansas, will use the money from the award to present at the National Environmental Health Association conference in Spokane, Wash.
Sheehan was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2008 at the U.S. Military Academy.
The selection process for a Love of Learning Award is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, campus and community service, intended use of award funds as it relates to academic and career goals, and a personal statement.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The following area UW-Whitewater students received scholarships for the 2022-23 school year:
Abbotsford: Courtney Bittner, history, Chancellor Scholars; Emily Espino, finance, Chancellor Scholars.
Barron: Ty Bakken, media arts and game development, Warhawks Thrive Scholarship.
Black River Falls: Abby Ross, communication sciences and disorders, Lucinda L. Theune Memorial Scholarship.
Blair: Erika Simmons, biology, Chancellor Scholars.
Bloomer: Rylie Jarr, business, College of Business and Economics Scholarship, Russell Schneider Educational Fund.
Cadott: Megan Fasbender, accounting, Accounting Scholarship, Chancellor Scholars, and College of Business and Economics Scholarship; Dauntae Green, journalism, The Edward and Pauline Hung Endowment; Brooke Pederson, professional writing and publishing, Writing Awards.
Chippewa Falls: Abigail Crotty, elementary education, Chancellor Scholars.
Colfax: Alex Slaback, psychology, Warhawks Thrive Scholarship.
Eau Claire: Kaden Weisenbeck, marketing, AMA/Peltier Marketing Award.
Fountain City: Jordyn Halverson, criminology, Chancellor Scholars.
Galesville: Jayda Bluske, art education, Greenhill Endowment and Schuh Scholarship-Sophomore; Kim Cooper, human resource management, Chancellor Scholars.
Hager City: Jenna Giese, journalism, Chancellor Scholars.
Haugen: Scott Kinnick, finance, General Merit Scholarship.
Hudson: Makenna D’Amico, biology, Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship.
Jim Falls: Tess Pitsch, social work, Warhawks Thrive Scholarship.
Menomonie: Jonathan Fenton, economics, General Merit Scholarship.
Osseo: Izzy Rahl, biology, Chancellor Scholars.
Prescott: Avery Goehring, marketing, AMA/Peltier Marketing Award, General Merit Scholarship.
Rice Lake: Joe Charrette, accounting, College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship.
Spring Valley: Lauren Anderson, elementary education, Warren & Virginia Theune Scholarship.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club named Lee Da Yang of Elk Mound High School and Meghan Prochnow of Menomonie High School as the October Youth of the Month.
Yang demonstrates her leadership skills by serving on the Student Council, as vice president of the senior class and as a team leader through Student Council.
Yang is a member of the golf team and power lifting team, which sent 30 team members to national competition last year. She is also a member of the dance team.
Yang plans to enroll at UW-Eau Claire to work toward a degree in business with a possible minor in languages.
Prochnow is a member of the Student Council and plays on the volleyball and soccer teams. She is captain of the volleyball team.
Prochnow is participating in Menomonie’s Global Scholar program, which includes a requirement for a major project. She is working on a Walk for Water project to raise money for a well in a disadvantaged country.
Prochnow serves as president of the National Honor Society and Spanish Club, and is co-president of the Future Business Leaders of America.
Prochnow will likely attend Iowa State University to major in event planning and business.
In addition to recognizing Youth of the Month, the Menomonie Optimist Club also provides dictionaries to every third grader in Dunn County, stages the Menomin Meander bike ride for families, and does projects at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area.
From staff reports