SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
The program will be a review game, Vikings: Myth or Truth.
The public is welcome and lunch will be served.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Following a short business meeting, Marge Hebbring will present “The Natives of the Chippewa Area: Ojibway History and Stories.”
• • •
PET FOOD DRIVE: From now through Dec. 15, the Chippewa Valley Cat Club, Pet Food Plus, Paws and Claws, and Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital are partnering with the St. Francis Food Pantry and area businesses to conduct a Pet Food Drive.
Collection bins donated by Boxx Sanitation are available at Barks and Recreation, Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, Dogtopia, Eau Claire Animal Hospital, Eau Claire Fitness, embark, Kindness Animal Hospital, Lake Wissota Animal Hospital, Northside Pet Hospital, Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, Pet Food Plus, Riverview Animal Hospital, The Ark, Tropic Waters Pet Center, Westgate Animal Hospital, Unity Church and Your Dog’s Gym.
Cash contributions to buy additional food are also welcomed. Checks should be made out to Chippewa Valley Cat Club. Contributions may be left at any donation site or mailed to Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, 4616 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire WI 54701.
Last year, the Pet Food Drive collected 10,300 pounds of items.
• • •
INITIATED: Katelyn Holmstrom of Rice Lake has been initiated into the St. Norbert College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
The society welcomed 105 new initiates from five universities in September.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.
Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
• • •
AWARD: Joua Lor received the University Staff Appreciation Award for October at UW-Stout.
Lor, of Menomonie, is a payroll and benefits specialist advanced in Human Resources. She has been at UW-Stout for 10 years.
Lor received a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 16th year, was established by the Chancellor’s office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area residents are among seven UW-Stout students who recently received scholarships from the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation.
Kylie Amundson, a family and consumer sciences education major from Cameron, received the Aderis DeRosa Scholarship.
Bailey Jacque, a freshman hotel, restaurant and tourism management major from Thorp, received the Manufacturer’s Agents for the Food Service Industry Scholarship.
• • •
GREEN COLLEGE: UW-Eau Claire is among the country’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to the 2022 edition of the Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges.
This year’s guide, which acknowledges universities’ commitment to the environment and sustainability, is the 12th annual publication. It profiles 420 colleges chosen from 835 schools in the U.S. and Canada surveyed for the project.
The Princeton Review, a well-known education services company, selected the colleges based on green rating scores on 25 data points.
