VETERANS DAY: The Eau Claire Patriotic Council is hosting an Eau Claire Veterans Day Program at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at American Legion Post 53, 634 Water St.
The program inside the building includes posting colors, prayers, the National Anthem and the guest speaker — Eau Claire County Veterans Service Officer Eric Killen.
The program outside the building at the flagpole includes the laying of a wreath, a rifle salute and “Taps.”
• • •
EARNED: The National Court Reporters Association, the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners and legal videographers, has announced that Kayla Haas of Boyd has earned the nationally recognized Certified Realtime Reporter certification.
• • •
The certification reflects her timely knowledge of cutting-edge realtime technology, and proficiency and accuracy of reporting.
Realtime reporting uses a stenograph machine connected to a computer to produce an immediate transcript of spoken word converted to text.
Haas has been a court reporter for 13 years. She currently works at the Chippewa County Courthouse.
• • •
AWARD: Pyong Garney has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for October at UW-Stout.
Garney, of Cedar Falls, is an Administration Building custodian with Facilities Management.
Chancellor Katherine Frank presented Garney with the award. She has been with UW-Stout for 20 years.
Each winner receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 15th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
TOP PHOTOGRAPHER: Jean Sivertson of Elk Mound was picked as a top Nordic-American photographer in the Sons of Norway Fifth District Scandinavian Photo Contest.
Photographers from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee submitted their photos as excellent view of Nordic life.
Sivertson’s winning photo will be featured in a playing card deck from Sons of Norway District 5.
Sivertson’s photo is of Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim, Norway, which was built from 1070 to 1300. The church seats about 1850 people and was historically used as the site of the coronation of the kings of Norway.
Sivertson is a member of Sons of Norway Loven Lodge in Eau Claire. Their members study Norwegian and Norwegian-American culture and heritage.
From staff reports