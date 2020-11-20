EMERGENCY FUND: The Eau Claire Public School Foundation has announced the endowment of a fund designed to provide an annual source of money for emergency situations faced by students and their families at Memorial High School.
Greg and Claudia Niemuth started the Niemuth Family Giving Tree Fund in 2018.
“It has been steadily growing, and the Niemuths recently contributed the balance needed to fully endow the fund,” said Sarah French, executive director of the Eau Claire Public School Foundation.
“Once a fund is endowed, it generates annual grants for causes of the donors’ choice. In this case, for students in crisis situations,” French said.
Grants from the fund support the Veterans Memorial Giving Tree program directed by the student services department at the school.
The program was established by Memorial High School counselor Jane Adler-Corning 11 years ago, and continues to provide various support for students in need.
“We have spent the majority of our teaching careers here, and both of our daughters are Memorial graduates also,” said Claudia Niemuth, a Memorial High School English teacher.
“We decided this was the way to pay it forward, to make a difference in the lives of people who have found themselves in difficult positions,” she said.
“Doing it now, when the pandemic has had such a tremendous impact on families, was essential,” Niemuth said.
The Niemuths credit the gifts of other educators in making this fund a reality.
Retired Memorial High School instructors Patty Zweifelhofer and Ken Montayne, among others, provide support.
Gifts to the fund can be made online, or by check, cash, or gift of stock. To learn more and to donate, visit the Eau Claire Public School Foundation website at ecpsfound.org, and keyword search “Niemuth.”
• • •
AWARDS: Two area students were named to various honor societies during Ripon College’s Awards Convocation.
Morgan Devine of Colby was named to the Laurel (All Disciplines) and Psi Chi (Psychology) honor society.
Micaela Rivera of River Falls was named to the Psi Chi (Psychology) honor society.
