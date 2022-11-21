GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the new Chippewa Area Historical Center at 12 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.
The program will be presented by author Arlene Eslinger, who will talk about her book, “They Refused to Fight.”
Research assistance will be available after the program.
For more information, visit the society’s website at ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi.
• • •
COOKIE WALK: The Ladies of First Lutheran are hosting their annual Holiday Cookie Walk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at First Lutheran Church, 15 E. Sawyer St., Rice Lake.
There will be a variety of homemade Christmas cookies for sale, which will be sold by the pound.
A soup and sandwich luncheon will be held.
There will also be crafts and homemade candy for sale.
• • •
DONATIONS: Three local veteran-focused charities have received money from the Royal Credit Union Foundation’s 28th annual Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic.
The Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation was awarded $15,000. This foundation has members representing all the Chippewa Valley veteran service organizations. It acts as an umbrella organization for all veteran services.
Sofas for Service was awarded $7,500. Sofas for Service helps veterans in Wisconsin and Minnesota furnish their homes with furniture, beds, kitchen wares, small appliances and other miscellaneous household items.
Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls-Recreation Committee was awarded $5,000. The home is one of Wisconsin’s three veterans skilled nursing facilities administered by the state Department of Veterans Affairs. The Recreation Committee organizes veteran events and outings.
• • •
BOARD TRUSTEES: Three new trustees have been named to the Eau Claire Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees.
They are Grant Beardsley, Paul Kulig and Katie Murphy.
The new trustees replace Kim Bodeau, Tim Pabich and Sarah Stokes.
“We’re incredibly grateful for all that Kim, Sarah and Tim have done for us,” said Sue Bornick, the foundation’s executive director.
“Their contributions have been invaluable, and the Eau Claire Community Foundation wouldn’t be the same without them,” she said.
• • •
AWARD: The National Foundation for Women Legislators has named Chippewa County Board Supervisor Kari Ives as a 2022 Elected Women of Excellence Award winner.
The award was created to identify women who have worked tirelessly to serve their communities.
Ives is in her seventh year as a County Board supervisor. She focuses on improving programs, health and infrastructure. She is the chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee, the Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Agriculture and Extension Committee. She is also a member of the Legal and Law Committee and West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency.
Ives was nominated by her colleagues and constituents.
• • •
GREEN COLLEGE: UW-Eau Claire continues to be among the most environmentally responsible colleges and universities in the U.S., according to the 2023 edition of the Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges.
“UW-Eau Claire remains committed to our strategic goals and missions, one of which is to support sustainable campuses and climate action,” said Brian Drollinger, director of risk management, safety and sustainability at UW-Eau Claire.
To determine which colleges and universities to profile in the 2023 guide, the publishers surveyed administrators and students from 713 schools about their institutions’ sustainability-related policies, practices and programs.
The guide includes information about universities’ uses of renewable energy, their recycling and conservation programs, the availability of environmental studies in their academic offerings and their career guidance for green jobs.
• • •
DAIRY COMPETITION: Chippewa Falls High School’s FFA won the 2022 Chippewa County FFA Dairy Evaluation Clinic at a Bloomer farm.
Nearly 140 students representing FFA chapters from Bloomer, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Cornell and Stanley-Boyd participated in the event.
Students judged four classes of dairy cattle and answered 10 type-analysis questions on the dairy cow classes. Students also participated in a dairy knowledge test and cheese flavor identification.
Members of the Chippewa Falls team were Bailey Berg, Natalie Schuller, Jacob Peterson and Rhylea Frion. Members of the second place Stanley-Boyd team were Trevor Christoph, Macie Lukes, Damien Seichter and Kendall Sikora.
Berg, Christoph and Schuller were the top three individual scorers.
Other top scorers were Peterson, Lukes, Trenton Schimmel of Cadott, Seichter, Sikora, Ethan Stanton of Bloomer and Frion.
• • •
PARK DONATION: The Royal Credit Union Foundation made a $25,000 gift dedicated to the construction of Fairy Wonderland Park in Prescott.
This will be an inclusive park that will encourage physical activity and play to promote socialization, family time and creativity. Fairy Wonderland Park will be a life-sized fairy garden for kids of all ages and abilities. All the pieces of equipment will promote balance, coordination, sensory input and promote exercise.
“With the donation from Royal Credit Union Foundation, we were able to begin building phase one of Fairy Wonderland Park. This donation will ensure that the park will be a place that goes beyond minimum accessibility for kids of all abilities, while learning through purposeful play,” said Bethany Christenson, board member for Healing Play, the nonprofit created to raise money for Fairy Wonderland Park.
“The RCU Foundation has a history of supporting parks like the Fairy Wonderland Park. We recognize that having spaces in a community where people can come together to learn, to recreate, and to build connections is vital to fostering relationships and creating a vibrant community for everyone,” said John Sackett, RCU Foundation president.
“We are honored to support this inclusive park that will ensure that community members from Prescott and beyond will have a place to gather and play for generations to come,” he said.
The park project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.
