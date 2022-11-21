GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the new Chippewa Area Historical Center at 12 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.

The program will be presented by author Arlene Eslinger, who will talk about her book, “They Refused to Fight.”

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com