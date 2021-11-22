STATE HONORS MUSIC PROJECT: Several area high school students were selected to participate in the Wisconsin School Music Association High School State Honors concerts held recently in Madison.
About 1,200 students auditioned last spring and 403 students were selected for the State Honors Music Project. The students then participated in a hybrid summer camp.
Following are the area students who were selected to the State Honors Music Project:
Alma Center Lincoln High School
• Cole Howard, mixed choir, tenor.
Baldwin-Woodville High School
• Jamison Gallmeier, band, euphonium.
• Zoey Kusilek, treble choir, alto 1.
• Caleb Heimer, mixed choir, tenor.
Bloomer High School
• Dylan Halom, band, tenor saxophone.
Boyceville High School
• Shiloh Wheeldon, treble choir, alto.
Cameron High School
• Lacy Johnson, mixed choir, soprano.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School
• Ella Olson, treble choir, alto 2.
• Kendal Evans, mixed choir, alto.
• Emily Collins, treble choir, alto 2.
Chippewa Falls High School
• Bryant Petska, orchestra, cello.
• Alexandra Anderson, band, flute.
Eau Claire Memorial High School
• Sara Hegde, orchestra, violin 1.
• Fletcher Myhre, jazz ensemble, jazz drum set.
• Joshua Krause, jazz ensemble, jazz trumpet.
• Ian Johnson, jazz ensemble, jazz saxophone.
Eau Claire North High School
• Zachary Luginbill, band, percussion.
• Elliot McManus, mixed choir, bass.
Ellsworth High School
• Jeremy Kannel, mixed choir, tenor.
• Jocelyn Boyle, band, trumpet.
• Joy Turvaville, treble choir, soprano 1.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School
• Elsie Marley, orchestra, percussion.
• Obi Chavolla, band, saxophone.
Hudson High School
• Owen Olson, mixed choir, tenor.
• Molly Weber, treble choir, alto 1.
• Esme Mergendahl, orchestra, clarinet.
• Bella Dassow, mixed choir, alto.
• Emma Hatch, treble choir, soprano 2.
• Lauren Carrier, mixed choir, soprano.
• Mary Phillipson, treble choir, alto 2.
• Stella Miner, mixed choir, alto.
• Allison Dzioba, treble choir, soprano 1.
Menomonie High School
• Gavin Hall, mixed choir, bass.
• Luke Mahoney, jazz ensemble, jazz trumpet.
New Richmond High School
• Tom Hartl, mixed choir, tenor.
• Shelby Hennlich, treble choir, alto 1.
• Alex Jarchow, mixed choir, bass.
Prescott High School
• Rian Engeldinger, mixed choir, alto.
• Mackenzie Hegland, mixed choir, alto.
• Shayanne Stenroos, mixed choir, soprano.
Rice Lake High School
• James Meyer, band, clarinet.
• Dorothy Grundin, band, flute.
River Falls High School
• Ava Redmond, orchestra, trumpet.
• Olivia Bartkey, mixed choir, alto.
• Eric Luebke, band, percussion.
• Harm Bents, mixed choir, bass.
• Ben Ashbach, mixed choir, bass.
• Claire Vaught, mixed choir, soprano.
• Ana Gloria Martins, treble choir, soprano 1.
• Johan Harworth, band, trumpet.
• Emily Odegard, treble choir, alto 1.
• Kaelyn Tape, band, clarinet.
Somerset High School
• Adeline Goeltl, jazz ensemble, jazz trumpet.
• Katie Scheder, treble choir, alto 1.