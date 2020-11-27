THANKSGIVING DINNER: The Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club conducted its fifth annual Thanksgiving Dinner Drive this week to put a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the tables of local families in need.
Each June, the Rotary Club partners with PESI to host Taste of the Valley at Phoenix Park. The Thanksgiving Dinner Drive is totally funded from the proceeds from Taste of the Valley.
While the event did not take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club was still able to fund the Thanksgiving Dinner Drive because of the success of past Taste of the Valley events.
”Food insecurity is unfortunately a daily issue for many in our community and families are not able to celebrate the holiday with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner,” said Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club president Jake Jansen.
”Thanks to our past fundraising efforts at Taste of the Valley with our event partner PESI, we are able to alleviate hunger on a day that so many take for granted,” he said.
Club members assembled the meals on Tuesday and delivered them that night. The meals included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberries, rolls and pie.
• • •
STOUT GIVES BACK: The second annual Stout Gives Back, during the National Day of Giving, will be hosted Tuesday by the Stout University Foundation.
Support for UW-Stout, its students, facilities and programs is the focus of the event.
Donors can make undesignated gifts to Stout Gives Back or specify what area of UW-Stout they would like to support, such as scholarships.
Last year the initial Stout Gives Back raised nearly $26,000. More than one-third of the total was pledged for scholarships.
Donations can be made online at uwstout.edu/giving-day.
Donations also can be made by mail. Address checks to Stout University Foundation, 320 S. Broadway St., Menomonie, WI 54751.
Stout Gives Back will be a 24-hour campaign with the hashtag #STOUTGIVESBACK.
Social media sites for the university, Alumni Association and Athletics will be posting information prior to and throughout the event.
The foundation recently held its annual scholarship program, awarding more than $870,000 to 394 students.
• • •
GINGERBREAD HOUSE CONTEST: The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is holding a gingerbread house building contest.
Entries will be judged in four categories: 12 years and under, 13 to 17 years, adults, and family.
The winner in each category will receive a $50 Amazon gift card through the main sponsor, Gray Area Interiors.
Winners will be selected based on overall appearance, creativity and craftsmanship.
One gingerbread house is allowed per entry. Participants must live in Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Clark, Pepin or Buffalo counties.
All gingerbread houses must be made of 100% edible materials, except for lights.
All entries will be shared on social media. Only the first names of the builders will be publicized on social media.
To enter, email one or two photos of the gingerbread house, along with the name of the builder and category, to christi@cvhomebuilders.com.
Entries must be received by Monday, Dec. 7.
Winners will be selected and notified on Dec. 10.
• • •
AWARD: Linda Wendt has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for November at UW-Stout.
Wendt, of Menomonie, is an office and warehouse operations associate for Facilities Management.
Chancellor Katherine Frank presented Wendt with the award.
Each winner receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community at the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award nomination form.
The award, in its 15th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Scholarships valued at more than $870,000 were awarded to 394 UW-Stout students for the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors, and the names of their scholarships:
New Richmond
Max Fore, plastics engineering, Five Star Plastics Engineering Scholarship.
Brandon Haag, mechanical engineering, Geraldine Raisler Hedberg Endowed Scholarship.
Olivia Harris, entertainment design, Michael Levy-English, Communication and Literature Scholarship.
Osseo
Harold Smith, hotel, restaurant and tourism management, Philip H. McGuirk Freshman Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Management Scholarship.
From staff reports