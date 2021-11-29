THANKSGIVING DINNER DRIVE: The Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club helped 63 families in need and 316 people overall during its sixth annual Thanksgiving Dinner Drive.
Each June, the club partners with title sponsor PESI to host Taste of the Valley at Phoenix Park. The Thanksgiving Dinner Drive is fully funded from the proceeds.
While the event did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club was still able to fund the Thanksgiving Dinner Drive because of the support at past Taste of the Valley events.
“Food insecurity is increasingly prevalent in our region during the pandemic and more families than ever are at risk of not being able to have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner in their home this year,” Rotary Club President Nichole Volbrecht said.
“Thanks to our past fundraising efforts at Taste of the Valley with our event sponsor PESI, we are able to alleviate hunger on a day that so many take for granted.”
Club members gathered Tuesday night to assemble the meals for the families. Deliveries and pickups occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Meals included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberries, rolls and pie. The club also included the turkey bag and pan for cooking.
• • •
CHRISTMAS FAIR: The 21st Annual Fall Creek Community Christmas Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fall Creek Fire Hall on U.S. 12 at the east end of the village.
Coffee, cinnamon rolls and bars will be available starting at 9 a.m. Lunch, which includes a variety of homemade pies, will be served starting at 10:30 a.m.
Food items for sale at the vendor tables include homemade cookies and breads, lefse, sandbakkels, rosettes and krumkake.
Other items to be found at the fair include jewelry, handmade soaps and candles, hand-knit and embroidered items, kitchen supplies, hand-crafted wooden items, Christmas decorations, books and stocking stuffers.
Santa Claus will make an appearance during the morning.
The fair is sponsored by the ladies of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and the Fall Creek Fire District. Many churches, community organizations and individuals bring items to the event for sale.
For more information, send an email to karenwright99w@gmail.com or call 715-563-0043.
• • •
FFA AWARD: Heidi Strey and Brooke Welke, members of the Osseo-Fairchild FFA chapter, were awarded the American FFA Degree this fall at the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo.
The award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.
To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee.
Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities.
Less than 1% of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.
Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.
• • •
INDUCTED: Lucas Sydlewski, son of Wendy Sydlewski of Houlton, was inducted into the 133rd Missouri Military Academy Corps of Cadets at the MMA Passing Through Ceremony.
The Passing Through Ceremony is an MMA tradition that officially welcomes new cadets into the corps following their successful completion of the Maroon Phase training, the cadet handbook test, and the Crucible.
The culminating event is the Crucible, a series of mental and physical challenges cadets must navigate as individuals and as a team.
The Missouri Military Academy is an all-male, college preparatory military boarding school.
• • •
MUSIC AWARD: Matt Lamb, a music educator in the Glenwood City school district, has been honored with the 2021 Wisconsin Award for Excellence in Teaching Music.
The Wisconsin School Music Association and Wisconsin Music Educators Association sponsor this way to recognize professional educators who inspire students with their own passion for music.
This award is presented annually to one person who is selected through a nomination and evaluation process.
“This was quite an honor. I had no idea that I was being considered. It was very humbling,” Lamb said. “I’d like to thank everyone that nominated me.”
Lamb was nominated by two area music educators, an administrator and parents.
• • •
GRANT RECIPIENTS: The Women’s Giving Circle, a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, has awarded $43,629 in grants to nine local nonprofit organizations.
Each grant recipient fulfills the Women’s Giving Circle’s mission of supporting women and children in the Eau Claire area.
Following are the organizations and programs being funded:
• Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley: “Sensory Room and Trauma Coping Skills”
• Chippewa Valley Free Clinic: “Improving Women’s Health Care”
• Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra: “Family and Friends Present Ravel’s Mother Goose”
• Feed My People Food Bank: “School Pantry Program”
• Hope Gospel Mission: “Women and Children Outdoor Recreational Space”
• HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Foundation: “Compassionate Care Program”
• L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library: “Eau Claire Laundromat Libraries”
• Lutheran Social Services of WI and Upper Michigan: “In-Home Family Therapy Services”
• Stand in the Light Memory Choir: “Technology Improvement”
The Women’s Giving Circle began in 2007, when a group of more than 100 founding members each pledged a total of $1,000 over four years. Today, it has more than 200 members.
This year’s grant awards bring the Women’s Giving Circle’s total grant distributions since inception to $401,421.
For more information about the Women’s Giving Circle, visit eccfwi.org, send an email to office@eccfwi.org, or call 715-552-3801.
From staff reports