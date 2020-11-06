BOB’S HOUSE ANNIVERSARY: To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Bob’s House for Dogs is moving its 10th anniversary celebration online to share “10 Years of Tails” during a 10-day period, running from Sunday through Nov.17.
”Not wanting to risk anyone’s health, we thought this was the best way we could share our 10 years of amazing stories,” said Amy Quella, who co-founded Bob’s House for Dogs with her husband, Travis, and serves as the organization’s executive director.
The campaign will include Bob’s House adoption stories, program information and several heartwarming “tails” for the event.
People interested in helping Bob’s House continue with its work can also donate.
To access the 10 Days of Tails Facebook event page, go to facebook.com/events/654376735126801.
Bob’s House for Dogs is a foster and adoption facility south of Eau Claire that fosters middle-age, senior and disabled dogs for shelters and rescues.
• • •
FOOD FOR FINES: The Menomonie Police Department’s fifth annual “Food for Fines” program runs from now through Dec. 31, with donations benefitting the Stepping Stones of Dunn County food pantry.
”Food for Fines” allows people to pay off basic parking fines through donations during the holiday season.
Through Dec. 31, people may bring in nonperishable food items to the Menomonie Police Department to receive $2 off their fine for each item donated.
Public safety-related parking violations are not accepted as a part of this program. These include but are not limited to parking in a fire lane, double parking, blocking traffic and parking in a handicap spot.
Donations will be contactless and can be made between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the Menomonie Police Department lobby.
”Food for Fines” began in 2016 and has collected more than 4,400 pounds of food, with 1,427 pounds collected in 2019.
• • •
THANKSGIVING MEALS: Love Church and Menomonie Alliance Church plan to produce hundreds of meals for the Chippewa Valley. The meals will be cooked, packaged and delivered on Thanksgiving Day.
The cooking collaboration will take the necessary safety precautions considering the COVID-19 conditions.
The meals will be produced in a sanitized kitchen by masked volunteers and delivered to families with a no-contact option.
The menu will consist of turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy and pie.
Deliveries will occur between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Anyone living in the Chippewa Valley may ask for a meal, but those outside of Menomonie may have to wait until later in the afternoon for delivery.
In lieu of delivery, patrons can choose to pick up meals at Alliance Church, 502 21st St. N.E., Menomonie, between noon and 1 p.m.
Dining room service will not be available this year.
Anyone interested in receiving a free meal can register at wearelovechurch.com. Click on events and fill out a simple form.
Patrons are asked to only request one meal per person.
For questions or more information, call Love Church at 715-308-9174.
• • •
GIVE A KID A BOOK: The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s annual Give a Kid a Book program is continuing in 2020.
This program donates books each holiday season to local agencies in the community that support families in need.
There are several ways to get involved with this program:
• Contribute monetarily by sending donations to the Friends of the Library, 400 Eau Claire St., Eau Claire, WI 54701, or online at ecpubliclibrary.info/friends/programs/give-a-kid-a-book.
• Participate in Books-A-Million’s holiday book drive from now through Dec. 13.
• Drop off donations of new, unwrapped books at Volume One’s The Local Store, 205 N. Dewey St., now through Dec. 18.
Friends of the Library volunteers will shop for books with monetary donations.
Suggestions for new books for Give a Kid a Book include board books for babies, easy picture books for ages 2 to 5, and fiction and non-fiction books for ages 6 to 18.
Also, audiobooks for all ages up to 18, as well as books written in Spanish and Hmong.
For more information, contact Stacy Yearous at 715-831-5301 or by email at stacyy@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
