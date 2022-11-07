REFUGEE EXPERIENCE: When you picture a refugee, what comes to mind? You may have a specific image or you may have difficulty thinking of refugees without additional context.

Chris Jones, a lecturer in kinesiology at the UW-Eau Claire campuses in Rice Lake and Eau Claire, worked with Afghan refugees through a UW-Eau Claire immersion program last winter.

