REFUGEE EXPERIENCE: When you picture a refugee, what comes to mind? You may have a specific image or you may have difficulty thinking of refugees without additional context.
Chris Jones, a lecturer in kinesiology at the UW-Eau Claire campuses in Rice Lake and Eau Claire, worked with Afghan refugees through a UW-Eau Claire immersion program last winter.
On Thursday, Jones will shed new light on the refugee experience when he presents “The Refugee Experience in Western Wisconsin” as part of the “Thursdays at the U” series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
Jones will speak from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Jones will provide a brief history of the Afghan people, perspectives on his experiences while sharing time with the refugees and future considerations to support those from Afghanistan.
“The immersion was a life-changing experience that has further solidified my attitude and vigor in helping others, both on the international stage and in our local communities,” Jones said.
Jones holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in exercise and sport science from UW-La Crosse. Before starting his teaching career, he shared his passion for helping others through human movement as a personal trainer, corporate health advocate, strength and conditioning coach and athletic director.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library will be holding a book sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the library’s Virginia O. Smith Meeting Room, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
A bag sale will be held on Nov. 19. The first bag is $5 and the second bag is $3. All additional bags are $1.
• • •
SHINE A LIGHT: The Altoona Lions Club’s annual Shine A Light tree lighting event will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Tenth Street Park in Altoona.
The fundraiser honors people who are special in your life or in remembrance of someone who died.
The Shine A Light tree will be adorned with bright white lights. Colored lights will be added in honor or in memory of someone. A blue light is $100, yellow light is $50, red light is $25 and green light is $10.
Send donations to Altoona Lions Club, Shine A Light, P.O. Box 185, Altoona, WI 54720. Donors must include their name, address and phone number. List the names of the people the lights are to be made in memory or honor of.
To be recognized in the program flyer, checks must be received by Dec. 1.
• • •
TOYS FOR TOTS: St. Croix County is participating in the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.
People who want to help may bring a new, unwrapped toy to one of four St. Croix County locations by Dec. 15.
Donation boxes will be at:
• St. Croix County Highway Building, 300 Oak Ridge Parkway, Baldwin.
• St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson.
• St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane, New Richmond.
• St. Croix County Health and Rehabilitation Center, 1445 N. Fourth St., New Richmond.
• • •
TOOLS DONATION: The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, is giving almost $5,000 in tools to the Altoona, Augusta, Cornell, Durand, Fall Creek and Greenwood school districts.
The donations will serve more than 200 students, who will receive hands-on training in the use of these tools.
“The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Foundation is committed to helping provide opportunities for students to receive exposure and training in the skilled trades,” said executive director Christina Thrun.
“Having the right tools in the classroom is critical to giving the students positive experiences and education in the skilled trades,” she said.
Each spring, technical education programs from schools in west-central Wisconsin can submit their tool needs. The requests are reviewed and decided upon in May and the tools are delivered at the start of the following school year.
From staff reports