TOY DRIVE: Royal Credit Union and the Salvation Army have partnered again to present Giving Never Melts Away, RCU’s annual toy drive.
New and unwrapped toys are being accepted at all RCU locations during regular business hours through Nov. 30.
Monetary donations are also accepted in the offices and online at rcu.org/ToyDrive.
Once the toys are received, the Salvation Army picks up the donations and coordinates distribution to families in the areas RCU serves.
• • •
BUGS AND WORMS: Do you feel a bit squeamish about bugs, worms, fungi and bacteria? These and other misunderstood creatures play essential roles in our ecosystems and gardens. They also have surprising adaptations and sometimes are even beautiful.
Join naturalist Emily Stone during the UW-Eau Claire-Barron County “Thursdays at the U” lecture to learn about their positive contributions to the web of life.
Her presentation, “The Unsung Heroes of Nature,” will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
As education director for the Cable Natural History Museum in Cable, Stone teaches kids of all ages about nature.
”One reason I love studying the little things, the unsung heroes, is that complete stories can play out in a tiny patch of the forest,” Stone said.
”Birth, death, conflict and cooperation happen down to the microscopic scale,” she said. “But the impacts don’t stay small. When invertebrates, fungi and bacteria all go about their business, they keep the ecosystem healthy for all of us.”
Stone writes a “Natural Connections” column for more than 15 area newspapers.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in outdoor education-natural history from Northland College in Ashland, Stone held naturalist positions in several national parks and completed a field naturalist master’s degree at the University of Vermont.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
HEALTHY HABITS: River Falls area businesses and UW-River Falls will host booths showing off healthy habits from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, in the Falcon Center.
The event is hosted by the UW-River Falls Health and Human Performance Department and is free and open to everyone.
The event will offer a family friendly environment with activities for all ages, including an adventure bingo game and a lifting circuit competition. The Falcon Center climbing wall will also be open.
Prizes will be available for game participants thanks to local community sponsors.
Registration for the lifting circuit competition can be accessed at recreation.uwrf.edu under special events and then Recreation Sport Management. Registration can also be completed on the day of the competition. Those who register early will get a discounted registration fee of $10.
Donations will be accepted to help fund an upcoming Sport, Fitness and Recreation Management class field trip and to help other Health and Human Performance students attend conferences and workshops.
For more information, call Mari Kline-Kluck at 715-425-0743 or send an email to mari.kline@uwrf.edu.
• • •
SHINE A LIGHT: The Altoona Lions Club is holding a holiday fundraiser that will culminate in the Shine A Light tree-lighting event at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Tenth Street Park in Altoona.
Area residents can buy lights that honor someone special or in remembrance of someone who has passed.
The Shine A Light tree will be adorned with bright white lights and the following colored lights will be added in honor or in memory:
Blue lights for $100, yellow lights for $50, red lights for $25 and green lights for $10.
Donations to buy lights may be sent to Altoona Lions Club, Shine A Light, Box 185, Altoona, WI 54720.
Donations should include the donor’s name, address and phone number. The name of the person or people being honored or memorialized should also be included.
To be recognized in the program flyer, checks must be received by Dec. 1.
”During COVID, we looked for ways to raise funds, social distance and reach people in our community who wanted to make a difference,” Altoona Lions member Jennie Childs said.
”It was a huge success and we are continuing with the fundraiser again this year,” she said.
• • •
GIVE A KID A BOOK: The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s annual Give a Kid a Book program has begun for 2021.
The program donates books each holiday season to local agencies that support families in need.
This year the Friends are continuing its partnership with two local businesses. Volume One Local Store as a drop off point for new books and RCU has renewed its partnership with the Friends in supporting literacy programs.
There are several ways area residents can get involved with this program:
• Contribute monetarily by sending donations to the Friends of the Library, 2725 Mall Drive, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or online at ecpubliclibrary.info/friends/programs/give-a-kid-a-book.
• Participate in Books-A-Million’s holiday book drive through Dec. 11.
• Drop off donations of new unwrapped books at Volume One Local Store, 205 N. Dewey St., through Dec. 17.
• Drop off donations of new unwrapped books at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 2725 Mall Drive, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17.
Friends of the Library volunteers will shop for books with monetary donations.
Suggestions for new books for Give a Kid a Book include board books for babies, easy picture books for ages 2 to 5, and fiction and nonfiction books for ages 6 to 18. Also, audiobooks for all ages up to 18, as well as books written in Spanish and Hmong.
For more information, contact Stacy Yearous at 715-831-5301 or by email at stacyy@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
LAKES TRAINING: Local residents Lori Bechtel and Mike Lea have completed their training through the Wisconsin Lake Leaders Institute.
They are part of the 13th class of graduates to learn about Wisconsin’s unique lake resources through a program organized by the Wisconsin Lakes Partnership.
Bechtel is president of the Lake Eau Claire Association while Lea is chairman of the Lake Eau Claire Protection and Rehabilitation District.
Through a series of in-person seminars and online meetings, Bechtel and Lea gained a better understanding of lake ecology and how to work with state and local governments to assure lakes get the attention they need.
The program combines readings, discussions, activities, and field experiences to highlight lake management, local and state government, and leadership skills.
“The lake leaders program was very inspiring and eye opening on a variety of issues our Wisconsin waters face. The program has inspired me to continue to work hard to keep our beautiful lake clean and clear for the next generations to enjoy as we have,” Bechtel said.
“What I found most useful in this program was meeting and talking with leaders from lakes around the state,” Lea said. “Learning how other lakes have addressed some of the same concerns we face has really helped us plan for future projects on our lake.”
The Wisconsin Lakes Partnership consists of the Extension Lakes Program at UW-Stevens Point, the state Department of Natural Resources and the citizen advocacy organization Wisconsin Lakes.
