DONATION: Xcel Energy is donating $100,000 to local organizations in western and northern Wisconsin to support those that are working with individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19.
• • •
The donation is part of Xcel Energy and the Xcel Energy Foundation’s plan to continue to support its communities through ongoing and future philanthropy.
“At Xcel Energy we continue to look for ways to support our customers and communities during this very challenging time,” said Mark Stoering, president of Xcel Energy in Wisconsin and Michigan.
“This includes ongoing financial support and through various activities like our annual Day of Service,” he said. “We are committed to assisting in any way we can to keep our communities safe, healthy and viable places to live and work.”
Xcel Energy is donating money to six regional and community foundations with dedicated COVID-19 response funds and three tribal nations including Eau Claire Community Foundation, La Crosse Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Dunn County, Community Foundation of Chippewa County, St. Croix Valley Foundation, Apostle Islands/Chequamegon Bay Fund, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.
Earlier this year Xcel Energy donated 67,000 protective face masks to county health departments, hospitals and tribes throughout its service area.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Stout University Foundation has announced that it will begin awarding 20 new scholarships to UW-Stout students for the 2020-21 school year.
Five of the new scholarships have been created by or are in honor of former faculty at the university: Tom Allen, William Amthor, Michael Levy, Lee Smalley and Harold Halfin.
They are the Tom Allen Student Leadership Scholarship, William and Dorothy Amthor Endowed Scholarship, Michael Levy-English, Communications and Literature Scholarship, Lee Smalley Memorial Scholarship and the Troeller Family Scholarship.
Following are the remaining 15 new scholarships:
Billy D. and Diana L. Schultz Endowed Scholarship, Donald and Ann Ritzinger Zittleman Scholarship, Douglas H. Hahn Memorial Scholarship, Graco Foundation Scholarships, Linda L. Funk Annual Scholarship, Lowry Dallin Promising Student Annual Scholarship, Mary K. Smrcina Felkner Endowed Scholarship, Morley Lynn Kornegor Endowed Memorial Scholarship, Packaging Advisory Board Annual Scholarship, Paul C. Husby Endowed Engineering Scholarship, Rod and Sharon Hennig Annual Scholarship, Roger and Tim Schaefer Endowed Scholarship, Russell and Lauretta Amling Scholarship, The Giese Family Endowed Scholarship, and the Tim Pabich Scholarship.
From staff reports