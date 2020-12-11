GRANTS: In 2015, the Rotary Club of Menomonie worked closely with the Community Foundation of Dunn County to create a fund to be used for special projects that enhance the local community.
In early 2021, about $6,000 will be awarded individual grants of up to $1,000 each to area organizations or groups.
Interested parties can complete an online application by visiting menomonierotary.org, where instructions can be found under the documents section.
All applications for the 2021 cycle are due by Friday, Jan. 8.
Successful grantees will be notified by Feb. 5, prior to the announcing of the grants at the club meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Questions can be directed to Jodie Swanson, Rotarian and grant committee chairwoman, at MenomonieRotaryGrants@gmail.com.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Scholarships valued at more than $870,000 were awarded to 394 UW-Stout students for the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors, and the names of their scholarships:
Somerset
Kylie Anderson, school counseling, Alumni Association Graduate Student Scholarship.
Turtle Lake
Joanna Lee, marketing and business education, Goodman Family Endowed Scholarship, and LeRoy Charlick and Elaine Thomas Charlick Endowed Scholarship.
Woodville
Nathan Thompson, applied science, Mechanical Engineering, American Foundry Society Scholarship, and Stout Scholars Award.
From staff reports